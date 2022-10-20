Read full article on original website
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
CBS Sports
Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard
Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
ESPN
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer
Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer to bolster their midfield.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC
'I feel like I am only getting better in this team'
Bournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
Champions League: Barça on brink of exit, Messi powering PSG
LONDON (AP) — The Champions League enters the next-to-last round of games, with five teams — Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Napoli and Club Brugge — already qualified for the last 16. Here’s a few things to look out for this week:. SPANISH TEAMS STRUGGLING.
'Always A Tough Fixture' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Manchester United Draw
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta spoke with the Chelsea media team to reveal his thoughts on Saturday's draw.
ESPN
Napoli put Serie A on notice, Barcelona bounce back: Weekend Review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest league is in the bag. From Napoli's gritty 1-0 over AS Roma in Serie A, to Liverpool's shock loss to Nottingham Forest, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and...
ESPN
Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Club
Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Club 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid. - Marsden: Camp Nou...
BBC
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
