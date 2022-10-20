ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
SB Nation

Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women

Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
CBS Sports

Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard

Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
ESPN

Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham

Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
BBC

S﻿pecial movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham

Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC

'﻿I feel like I am only getting better in this team'

B﻿ournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
ESPN

Napoli put Serie A on notice, Barcelona bounce back: Weekend Review

Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest league is in the bag. From Napoli's gritty 1-0 over AS Roma in Serie A, to Liverpool's shock loss to Nottingham Forest, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and...
ESPN

Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Club

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Club 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid. - Marsden: Camp Nou...
BBC

Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule

The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...

