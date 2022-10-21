Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a picture circulating online of students who appear to be in blackface at the Webster Thomas homecoming football game. News10NBC requested a response from Webster Central School District about the incident, and they forwarded us the letter below, that was sent to Webster CSD staff and families on Saturday.
Faith leaders, community gathers outside RCSD in support of ‘Solutions Not Suspensions’ bill
Many faith leaders at this event were also calling upon members of the community to sign a letter to call on New York officials to support the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
Webster Central School District investigates after 3 students allegedly wore blackface to a football game
The Webster Central School District said they are gathering information and inviting citizens to reach out to the school district as they continue investigating the situation.
Pathways to Peace leader sues city
City of Rochester official Anthony Hall has filed a lawsuit against the city, complaining that he was wrongly arrested and harassed by a Rochester Police Department officer. In the court complaint, filed Oct. 19 in the federal Western District of New York’s Rochester Division, Hall cites a June 18 incident in which he was arrested and charged with obstruction of government administration.
13 WHAM
Hilton assistant principal placed on leave
Hilton, N.Y. — Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, assistant principal of Village Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave, the Hilton Central School District announced in a message sent to parents Friday. O'Connell-Byrne previously served in the same role at Northwood Elementary School. The announcement comes two days after O'Connell-Byrne testified...
iheart.com
Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game
The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
13 WHAM
Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward
Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
wdkx.com
Mayor Malik Evans And The City Of Rochester Updates On The Homelessness Issue In The City
Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Friday morning to announce the City Of Rochester will be with the county and other services to help the homeless issue in Rochester. One of the other key points discussed at the press conference was the heroin and opioid problem in the city along with mental health.
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
thestylus.org
SUNY Brockport enrollment is declining
Enrollment at SUNY Brockport is going down as the years go on, and it isn’t because of the pandemic. According to Brockport’s enrollment summary for fall semesters, back in 2017 the number of total students attending Brockport was 7,180. The fall semester of 2022 had a total of 6,426 students enroll, making the total decline in six years 754 less students.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — Police responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another, according to police. The preliminary investigation found there was a physical altercation between several adults.
susqcoindy.com
Man accused of exposing himself to school students
A Silver Lake Township man is accused of lewd behavior after he allegedly exposed himself to students while they waited at a school bus stop. Alan Lewis, 61, was charged with multiple felony counts of corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, obscene performance and open lewdness. Charges were filed in Montrose District Court. A preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Hollister is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
wellsvillesun.com
Bath NY Police warn dangerous predator is on the loose, released on October 14
Please call the Bath PD if you see Kroeger, who kidnapped a 14 year old earlier this month. Statement from the Bath Village Police Department: Update!! The Washington, DC Department of Corrections (without calling us) released Mr. Kroeger on October 14th. We were waiting to hear if he waived extradition and got the ok to transport him back to NY to face prosecution. We believe he will come back to 3 E. William St to retrieve his belongings. Please call us if seen (607-776-2175).
Rochester Monroe County Election Guide
This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
