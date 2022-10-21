Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch Believes It’s Better For WWE If She’s A Heel
Becky Lynch does far more for WWE as a villain than as a hero, at least as far as the former RAW Women’s Champion is concerned. After over a year out due to pregnancy, Lynch returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 and re-established herself as a heel with a shocking win over Bianca Belair.
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/24/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,641,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,803,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The kep 18-49 demo was a 0.45 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says The OC Were ‘Screwed’ By Last Regime In WWE
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) returning to WWE, how they were screwed over by the previous WWE regime, and more. You can check out some highlights...
Road Dogg Claims He Didn’t Know Bray Wyatt Was Returning To WWE
If you believe the Road Dogg, he had no idea Bray Wyatt was returning to WWE. During the latest edition of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had no idea Bray Wyatt would be returning to WWE. He said,
DDP Gives Praise To Riddle & Rollins For Crazy Bump At WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins following their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The two performers pulled off a move that could have gone very wrong, and it did not go unnoticed by Page. Speaking on his recent “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,...
Triple H Reportedly Back At Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings
Triple H was back at Monday night’s episode of RAW. “The Game” was not present for RAW or SmackDown last week after contracting COVID-19. Now, per Fightful, Triple H is back at this week’s RAW and running the show backstage. The report adds that he is doing...
News On Lita/RAW, Stephanie McMahon, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews, NXT, More
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will be participating in the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference on Friday, October 28:. WWE tweeted out the following video today, looking at their partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa commented on possibly competing...
Rhea Ripley Slams Luke Gallows On WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the Judgement Day continued their feud with The O.C. Karl Anderson faced off against Finn Balor on RAW, with their respective factions at ringside for the match. Ripley had a big part in the outcome of the match, bodyslamming Gallows at...
Bret Hart Planned To Dye His Hair Pink & Rock A Mohawk
During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed that he once considered dying his hair pink and rocking a mohawk. Of course, that never wound up taking place because someone told the Hitman he didn’t have the right hair to pull it off. He said,
Jimmy Korderas Praises RAW, Dominik Mysterio’s Progress
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to his social media accounts yesterday to lavish praise on last night’s episode of RAW. The longtime WWE official had especially kind words for Dominik Mysterio. In his latest “Reffin’ Rant,” Korderas talked about the opening segment that featured The Judgment Day and...
Ric Flair Provides Update On His Upcoming WWE Documentary
WWE announced earlier this year that they had partnered with Tom Rinaldi for a new documentary on Ric Flair that promised never-before-revealed history about Flair. Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31st by teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. During his To...
Jim Ross Discusses WWE Introducing ‘HLA’ Segments On RAW, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on WWE introducing HLA segments on RAW in 2002, his reaction to the Katie Vick storyline, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 24, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 24, 2022!. The Judgement Day opens up the show. They take some shots at AJ Styles before The OC comes out. Styles calls out Dominik Mysterio and says he’s this generation’s James Ellsworth. Anderson challenges Balor to a match, and he accepts.
Nikki Cross Makes Return On RAW, Assists Bayley
The Nikki A.S.H character seems to be done, as Nikki Cross made her return on Monday night’s episode of RAW. In the main event match featuring Bayley and Bianca Belair, Cross came out and attacked Belair, assisting Bayley in picking up the victory. However, Cross had already taken out...
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: I Love This Kid
Goldberg was a recent guest on the “Roman Atwood Podcast” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including the comparisons between Bron Breakker and himself. Additionally, Goldberg commented on his relationship with Breakker, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
The Rock Continues To Prove He’s A Great Dude, Jade Cargill News
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be appearing on the syndicated talk show “Sherri” this Tuesday. The show is hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area. MrBeast posted a new video where he and The Rock pledged to donate...
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates
Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
AEW Star Calls Out Recent Meltzer Report As “Dumb B.S.”
A recent report from Dave Meltzer discussed the booking of those talents close to Thunder Rosa. According to that original story, talents Kilynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure have not been used by AEW of late due to their relationship with the injured women’s champion. Today, that report was slammed as “dumb b.s.” by a popular AEW talent.
