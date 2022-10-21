ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

calmatters.network

Editorial: Vote Drouin, Prusso, Bueno for Livermore school board

In a crowded race for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Education, three candidates stand out as best suited for the five-member governing body. Newcomer Steven Drouin and incumbents Emily Prusso and Craig Bueno have earned our endorsement for school board. While all nine candidates in the race...
LIVERMORE, CA
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members

WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Winegrowers association rebrands as Livermore Valley Wine Community

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, an organization that supports wineries, growers and wine aficionados in the Livermore area, announced it has rebranded its name and will now go by the Livermore Valley Wine Community. According to a news release on Tuesday, the group decided to change the name in order...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on Ventura plan, choice program at Fletcher Middle School

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 24. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to discuss a policy on adopting automated license plate readers; consider a refined North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan preferred alternative; and consider an ordinance to continue the city’s parklet program. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Election 2022: Candidates vie for Santa Clara, Oak Grove school board seats

Voters have their work cut out for them this November as dozens of candidates are running for school board seats throughout Santa Clara County. In some districts, school board candidates are prioritizing the digital divide, staff retention, COVID-19 recovery and school safety. Potential board members are also highlighting fiscal responsibility as millions in funding flow into districts.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Two Dublin Unified candidates lay out positions in public forum

Two of the four Dublin school board candidates in the contested races on this November’s ballot met for an election forum aimed at providing a platform for voters to hear directly about their campaign priorities. Area 3 incumbent William Kuo and Area 5 challenger Sameer Hakim agreed to answer...
DUBLIN, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents

Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

