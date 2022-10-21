Read full article on original website
Gun buyback event nets more than 125 firearms
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg Police Department held its first gun buyback event in six years on Saturday where they collected more than 125 firearms at city hall. “So, in our community right now, if you add our gun campaign over the summer, plus today’s event, that’s over 200 guns off the street. So, I […]
indybay.org
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
Atherton mystery mansion once owned by man convicted of murder: court records
New clues surfaced on the mansion's former owner who was once convicted of murder.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA investigator sues former boss Chesa Boudin for retaliation, defamation
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigator in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office -- who previously testified she was told to remove exculpatory evidence in a police abuse case – is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys, claiming she was told to commit misconduct in another case.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
sftimes.com
New requirements for gun owners in San Jose
There are new requirements for gun owners in San Jose, which means new big fines to pay. In February, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and City Councilmembers adopted a new resolution that requires gun owners in San Jose to pay a $25 Gun Harm Reduction fee. Now gun owners must...
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
pajaronian.com
State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members
WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
sfstandard.com
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies.
SFist
Area Woman Charged With Cashing Unemployment Checks Using Identities of Scott Peterson and the ‘Yosemite Killer’
A former contractor at San Quentin Prison used the personal information of multiple inmates to pull in $145,000 worth of fraudulent EDD benefits over a two-year period, and one of the identities she used was that of Scott Peterson. OK, it may have been funny last year when we learned...
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
sanjoseinside.com
Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students
Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
