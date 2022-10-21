Read full article on original website
Roaches in North Carolina
In North Carolina, as in other states, you can find all kinds of pests. Among North Carolina’s most common pests is the cockroach. A well-kept home can easily become infested by them even if it has been thoroughly cleaned. The reason for this is that roaches are found in enormous numbers throughout the state. It is also due to their incredible resilience that they infest areas so effectively. For example, it is possible for them to live without their heads for days at a time. It has even been mentioned that they can survive a nuclear fallout. In general, roaches are fairly well-known insects that continue to cause havoc all over the world.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you also love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that well-known for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
'An absolute horror scene': Six wounded in North Carolina shooting
Police say shots fired from a moving car in Oxford, North Carolina, struck six people, ranging in age from 18 months to 64. WRAL's Leslie Moreno reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Coltrain Hardware: The story of Shane and Sarah
One couple takes on an abandoned building and restarts a life – and a town – in hardware. Sarah: “Hey babe; I’m gonna leave my hairdresser job.”. Shane: “Okay.” <Pause.> “Let’s open one.”. And that was how it began…. the journey to...
