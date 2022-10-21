In North Carolina, as in other states, you can find all kinds of pests. Among North Carolina’s most common pests is the cockroach. A well-kept home can easily become infested by them even if it has been thoroughly cleaned. The reason for this is that roaches are found in enormous numbers throughout the state. It is also due to their incredible resilience that they infest areas so effectively. For example, it is possible for them to live without their heads for days at a time. It has even been mentioned that they can survive a nuclear fallout. In general, roaches are fairly well-known insects that continue to cause havoc all over the world.

