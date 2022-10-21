Read full article on original website
lɛərd
4d ago
The number of illegals have skyrocketed thanks to Biden and tyrant Cooper. They are all on WIC spending our tax dollars
Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey child care advocate says needs base is missing
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit New Jersey child care industry advocacy group voiced concerns about the expansion of universal pre-K because taxpayer’s money is used to support families who can afford private child care. Early in October, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted preschool funding in the fiscal...
thecentersquare.com
Report: West Virginia health care regulations blocked $43.7M in investments
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s certificate of need law prevented at least $43.7 million in health care investments between 2017 and 2020, according to a report published by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Certificate of need laws, also called CON laws, are regulations that require health-care providers...
thecentersquare.com
Report gives Georgia prison system poor grades for its compassionate care release program
(The Center Square) — A national advocacy group gave Georgia a failing grade for its compassionate release programs. The Families Against Mandatory Minimums report graded compassionate release programs for incarcerated people struggling with "extraordinary circumstances," including terminal or age-related illnesses. "Georgia's compassionate release programs could use a thorough overhaul,"...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
thecentersquare.com
Miyares: COVID-19 vaccines not required for public school attendance in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Virginia students are not legally required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend public schools, Attorney General Jason Miyares said following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends the vaccine in the 2023 adult and childhood immunization schedules. However,...
thecentersquare.com
Report: North Carolina students lost ground during COVID-related school shutdowns
(The Center Square) — North Carolina student performance on the National Assessment of Education Progress last year mirrored a national trend of declining scores, including some results at the lowest level in 20 years. The NAEP, known as the Nation's Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for...
thecentersquare.com
Scores fall for New Jersey students in Nation's Report Card
(The Center Square) – Evidence of low performance in schools during the COVID-19 era, when government officials kept children out of classrooms, is washed across The Nation’s Report Card. New Jersey, which has pumped $1.8 billion more into education spending – to $9.9 billion – since 2018 under...
thecentersquare.com
Burgum proposes $20 million community revitalization plan
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the Legislature for $20 million he says will revitalize communities and improve the workforce. Half of the money for what Burgum calls the "Energizing Our Communities" plan will go toward a Rural Revitalization and Redevelopment Grant Program for cities or towns with 5,000 residents or less.
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility
(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee's Lee says schoolchildren won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to be clear that Tennessee’s schoolchildren will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. "I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom."
thecentersquare.com
Maryland launches cover crop incentive program for urban farmers
(The Center Square) – A new pilot program would pay urban farmers to grow cover crops in the winter. The program is designed to improve soil and water quality, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, as growers would be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per year under the Small Acreage Cover Crop program.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security
(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
thecentersquare.com
Three grants will bring broadband to 4,000 Vermont addresses
(The Center Square) – New grants designed to bring broadband to thousands of underserved Vermonters have been approved. A trio of grants totaling $26.5 million have been greenlighted by the Vermont Community Broadband Board that will be used to connect 4,000 underserved addresses. Funding for the project is culled from American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the first phase of the project will begin in the spring.
thecentersquare.com
Republicans, Democrats spar over cause of decline in education results in VA
(The Center Square) – After a report found a decline in mathematics and reading proficiency among Virginia fourth graders, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the cause of the results. Virginia’s math and reading proficiency among fourth graders is declining at a rapid rate, much faster than the national...
thecentersquare.com
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio scores fall in math, reading for both fourth graders, eighth graders
(The Center Square) – Ohio recorded three-year decreases in scoring across the board for fourth graders and eighth graders in math and reading, respectively, according to a national study released this week. The Nation’s Report Card, a product of the National Assessment of Educational Progress which began producing the...
thecentersquare.com
Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade
(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
thecentersquare.com
Donations top $4.2M for race in Indiana's 1st Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Fundraising for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District is higher than the other eight for the Nov. 8 elections, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The FEC’s deadline for filing quarterly campaign finance information was Oct. 15 and includes information up to Sept....
Comments / 1