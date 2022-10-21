Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Good news: Watch airline worker deliver a heartfelt speech to a special passenger
Westjet customer service agent, Lora Caruso, recognizes her former teacher, Mrs. O’Connell, who left a lasting impact over 30 years ago.
Arthur Hughes, Gabriella Leon Among Performers Taking Part in Disney, ITV-Supported Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent Celebration ‘About Time!’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Arthur Hughes, “Casualty” actor Gabriella Leon and “Coronation Street’s” Melissa Johns are among the names lined up for “About Time!” a celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent set to take place in London on Friday (Oct. 28). As well as Hughes, Leon and Johns, the actors taking part include Scottish Theater Award nominee Jack Hunter, who was nominated for his Edinburgh Fringe play “One of Two,” actor and comedian Jo Coffey (“Waterloo Road”), Nadia Nadarajah (“Vampire Academy”), Steph Lacey (“Bridgerton”), music artist Caroline Parker, Stephen Collins (“Dune”) and Tim Pritchett (“Black Mirror”). Also part of the showcase...
Comments / 0