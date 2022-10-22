ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt forgiveness program

By Molly Nagle
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3vdl_0iiLD1Ul00

A Federal Court of Appeals has put in place a temporary block on President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness program after granting a stay Friday evening.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states that sued the administration. The court temporarily halted the program, which would have forgiven up to up $10,000 in debt for eligible non-Pell Grant recipients, until consideration of an injunction is completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160EP7_0iiLD1Ul00
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden gives remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University on Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Delaware.

The administration has until Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. ET to file an appeal for the injunction.

The White House said the block will not deter them from preparing for moving forward with the program.

"Tonight's temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov -- and we encourage eligible borrowers to join the nearly 22 million Americans whose information the Department of Education already has," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Friday. "It also does not prevent us from reviewing these applications and preparing them for transmission to loan servicers."

She said the order does not "suggest that the case has merit" but "merely prevents debt from being discharged until the court makes a decision."

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona issued a similar statement following the order, saying the temporary block doesn't prevent the department from reviewing the "millions of applications" it has received since launching the program.

MORE: Biden's student loan forgiveness policy: How to apply, who qualifies, more

The Court of Appeals decision comes a day after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed the suit ruling that the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — failed to establish they had standing.

Biden announced his plan in August and launched the application process on Monday. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said after the Monday announcement that over 8 million borrowers have already applied for loan forgiveness through the "beta" -- or test -- version of the application.

Under the plan, individuals with student loans making less than $125,000 can apply for up to $10,000 of debt relief, or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

The Biden administration had previously said in court filings it could begin canceling student loans as early as this Sunday.

ABC News' Anne Flaherty, Isabella Murray and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Comments / 169

Democrat Andrew Jackson
2d ago

it's not like Biden and company are getting people out of loan debt. It's almost a joke..10 grand is nothing on a 150 grand loan. the forgiveness is nothing more then a purchase for future votes and midterm votes and nothing more.

Reply(25)
49
dog Gone crazy
1d ago

people need to be responsible for yourself and not paying your loan back is a big part of growing up, plain and simple get a loan pay it back

Reply(6)
44
Born2BFree
1d ago

Get this corrupt dictator out of office! And let's not forget Joe's hero Hunter Biden! He needs to be arrested for his crimes! Him still walking the streets sets a bad example for our children and the world.

Reply(2)
21
Related
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Slate

The First Supreme Court Challenge to Biden’s Student Debt Relief Is a Joke

The most aggressive initial challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. It will fail. The reason why is simple. For decades, the conservative justices have tightened the rules around who’s entitled to sue in federal court. And under any reading of precedent, the Republican activists who brought this lawsuit have absolutely no right to challenge a single dollar of debt forgiveness.
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Trying To Weasel Out On Child Support Payments For Secret Daughter In Wake Of Feds Closing In

Gutless Hunter Biden is crying poverty to try to weasel out of some of his support payments for the four-year-old love child he has never met. President Joe Biden's troubled son, 52, asked an Arkansas judge to do some fancy arithmetic now that he's had "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income," according to court papers. Hunter's attempt to skip out on payments comes ahead of federal agents allegedly closing in on his finances. Reports on Thursday indicated that the feds might have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes...
ARKANSAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

881K+
Followers
186K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy