Driver sustains major injuries after cement truck crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A driver escaped death but sustained major injuries Thursday after getting pinned inside their vehicle during a crash in Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies received reports of a solo vehicle crash involving a cement truck at 10:07 a.m. on Lerdo Highway west of Scaroni Avenue.

Their investigation revealed a 2015 Peterbilt three-axle cement truck was traveling westbound on Lerdo Highway driven by Jerome Reed, 54, of Bakersfield, CHP said.

Officials said Reed was traveling over 60 miles-per-hour when the trucks left front tire failed. The truck went from the westbound lane through the eastbound lane and left the road.

The cement truck overturned as it left the south road edge, crashed into an orchard tree, a power pole and two parked vehicles. The truck came to rest on its wheels with the Reed pinned inside, according to officials.

Reed was extricated by the Kern County Fire Department and was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Officials said neither alcohol or distracted driving appeared to be factors in the crash.

