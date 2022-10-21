ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

NoRo Football Playoff Game Friday vs. Freemont Ross HS

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official final football computer ratings Sunday. These final ratings determine the 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – who qualify for the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in the OHSAA state championship games, Dec. 1-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It’s the second straight year all of the state finals will be at Benson Stadium.
BIG WIN FOR THE LADY BEARS

BIG WIN FOR THE LADY BEARS‼️‼️‼️ Goal from Freshman Avery Keitlen to give the bears a 1-0 win over Rocky River!!! NEXT UP DISTRICT FINALS💜💛💜💛 #GOBEARS.
ROCKY RIVER, OH

