The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official final football computer ratings Sunday. These final ratings determine the 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – who qualify for the state playoffs. The postseason culminates in the OHSAA state championship games, Dec. 1-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It’s the second straight year all of the state finals will be at Benson Stadium.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO