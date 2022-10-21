Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested for alleged attempted murder
A Goshen man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his brother. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Elkhart Road. The 24-year-old victim was shot several times in a parking lot. The investigation led officers to 21-year-old Enrique Flores, who was arrested, Monday night, on the preliminary charge.
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
WNDU
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
WNDU
abc57.com
One arrested in burglary at Dollar General in Granger
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dollar General in Granger Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General in the 13100 block of State Road 23 for a...
22 WSBT
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Kosciusko County crash
A woman is in the hospital after crashing her motorcycle into a utility pole Monday evening in Kosciusko County. Police say the 18-year-old from Warsaw was riding east on County Road 450 N shortly after 8 p.m. when her motorcycle left the road, hitting a utility pole. Officials say the...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
WNDU
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
13-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
The sheriff’s office says a car, driven by a 16-year-old from Sturgis, was getting westbound on Fawn River Road when it hit the 13-year-old.
WNEM
WNDU
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
WILX-TV
Branch County Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in catalytic converter theft
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pickup truck in connection with several thefts. According to authorities, the vehicle is involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and the theft of a catalytic converter. The Sheriff’s Office describes the pickup as...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka murder suspect sentenced to 60 years
It’s 60 years in prison for an 18-year-old man for his part in the murder of Vincenzo Trozzy. It was back in December of 2020 when, according to court documents, Tayshawn Malczynski and Daniel Allen tried to rob Trozzy and a second person during a drug deal in Central Park in Mishawaka.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
95.3 MNC
Florida man killed in LaGrange County crash
A man from Florida was killed in a crash that happened in LaGrange County on Sunday night. State police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane on the Indiana Toll Road with his Lexus 460 passenger car. He got out to take a look at the damage. That caused a chain reaction crash involving other drivers who were trying to avoid hitting him.
