California State

Sondra Gail Adam
3d ago

PG&E should be made a public utility for and by the public. It has caused the deaths of many people and incalculable damage to the environment. It doesn’t deserve to exist as it is.

Mark Goodall
3d ago

here you go again she owes me Millions taxpayers get screwed forced to get burned people's homes are destroyed and the first thing they want to do is yell and scream that the taxpayers should pay the bill on the trillions of dollars that they made over the years and now CEO still gets her bonus I guess failing upwards is a reality the more you screw it up the higher you can go to make more money those salaries should be capped at under $500,000 for a year and no more than 250,000 bonus if they don't like it tell them to get the hell out of California

BackToTheMiddle
3d ago

Democrats who are so against "Big Oil" are somehow ok with big electric. Can we get rid of the energy mandates and let them compete against each other?

