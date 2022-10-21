Two New Zealand social media influencers who were reportedly detained in Iran for the last four months have been allowed to leave the Islamic country.Travel bloggers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were travelling the world in a van, documenting their journey on their Instagram page named Expedition Earth.The couple disappeared after entering Iran around the first week of July.Concerns increased after the couple’s social media inactivity, as they had last posted on their Instagram page from Turkey on 5 July.New Zealand’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade (MFAT) on Wednesday said the couple were “out of the country” and...

22 MINUTES AGO