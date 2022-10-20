ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

What $750K Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate

Said to be featured in a 1930s edition of Architectural Digest, this one-of-a-kind Kessler Tudor is adorned with intricate hand-painted murals and an original Batchelder tile fireplace, plus finished attic space. Robb Puckett for Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. $699,000, 10909 Fernald Ave., Lochwood. 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 2,912...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas

A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design

10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas: Build-to-Rent Housing Gaining Market Share

The build-to-rent housing concept is gaining traction in North Texas, with a growing percentage of residential construction in the metroplex accounting for single-family rental homes. The build-to-rent (BTR) or single-family rental (SFR) model consists of constructing between 250 to 300 rental homes around a central community with each unit averaging...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown

Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
CELINA, TX
cravedfw

Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure

Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Apartments Approved Despite Concerns

Fort Worth’s zoning commission approved a development project that would add nearly 600 new apartments to an area that neighbors already consider heavily congested with traffic. After a unanimous vote by the commission, the proposed project will move forward to the city council for final approval. The project calls...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Luxury Fashion Consignment For the Modern Age — EDIT Sale is Bringing Its Coveted Sale to Dallas

Follow the luxury consignment experts on Instagram at @edit_sale. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Maybe you’re getting ready to transition your closet from fall to winter. Maybe you got a new job that requires a whole fresh look. Or maybe, you’re just over everything in your closet. Many can relate to this scenario. Luckily for fashion lovers in North Texas, the EDIT Sale is coming to Dallas this fall.
DALLAS, TX

