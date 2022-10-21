Read full article on original website
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
BBC
Rising oil price brings worries for rural households
Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases. The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced. The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
New Technology Is Ushering In An Era Of Sustainable Trucking
(StatePoint) At a time when the ongoing fight against climate change has never been more critical, and new federal efforts are being made to address systemic environmental justice issues, automotive industry insiders say that a recent engineering breakthrough could usher in an era of cleaner,
Biden's Plan To Help Taxpayers At The Gas Pump Comes As Strategic Reserves Fall To 1984 Levels
President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 19 the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) due to recent production cuts announced by the OPEC + coalition. Since the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves in March, the White...
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
The ‘world’s largest capacity’ floating wave energy device will be tested in Scotland over the next four years
Irish firm Ocean Energy has signed up to a collaboration project with 14 industry and university partners in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Spain. The project will test its OE35 floating wave energy device at scale over the next four years. The new €19.6 million ($19.2 million) project, called...
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
BMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines
LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is testing a burner able to operate on both hydrogen and gas in its paint shop in Leipzig, the carmaker said on Thursday, as it also announced an 800-million-euro ($782 million) investment in new battery assembly lines at the plant.
Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
ccjdigital.com
Emissions regulations impact equipment, technology purchasing decisions
The path to zero emissions isn't straight and narrow. It's wide, it's winding and it forks. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air and Resources Board (CARB) continue to propose and finalize numbers of new mandates, leaving fleets to meet emission requirements that could vary from state to state.
scitechdaily.com
New Processs Could Allow for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel
A collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Washington State University opens the door to sustainable jet fuel. An underused natural resource might be just what the airline industry needs to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Washington...
Tree Hugger
Greenwash Watch: Whole Life Carbon Assessments Are Being Questioned
Yogi Berra famously said, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." But that is what consultants do with Whole Life Carbon Assessments (WLCAs); they are forecasts of the total carbon emissions that will be produced by a building from its creation, through its use, to its demolition. In North America, it is often called a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). In the United Kingdom, where they take carbon in buildings more seriously than they seem to do in North America, WLCAs are often required for new building projects, especially when the demolition of existing buildings is involved.
mailplus.co.uk
Levy on green energy slammed
PLANS to cap revenue generated by green energy firms are a ‘threat to the investment needed to safeguard the country’s energy security’, an industry body has claimed. The Government’s Energy Prices Bill, which will be debated in the House of Lords today, contains proposals for a revenue cap on low-carbon energy makers such as wind and solar farms. Revenues above this cap will be taxed at a much higher rate.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Donating to Climate Charities Might Be Better Than Buying Carbon Offsets
As the success of carbon offsets comes under scrutiny, philanthropic donations can sometimes have a more direct impact.
