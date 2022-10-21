ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rising oil price brings worries for rural households

Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases. The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced. The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with...
The Associated Press

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Daily Telegram

Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?

Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
The Independent

Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD

A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
MICHIGAN STATE
ccjdigital.com

Emissions regulations impact equipment, technology purchasing decisions

The path to zero emissions isn't straight and narrow. It's wide, it's winding and it forks. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air and Resources Board (CARB) continue to propose and finalize numbers of new mandates, leaving fleets to meet emission requirements that could vary from state to state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Processs Could Allow for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Washington State University opens the door to sustainable jet fuel. An underused natural resource might be just what the airline industry needs to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Washington...
Tree Hugger

Greenwash Watch: Whole Life Carbon Assessments Are Being Questioned

Yogi Berra famously said, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." But that is what consultants do with Whole Life Carbon Assessments (WLCAs); they are forecasts of the total carbon emissions that will be produced by a building from its creation, through its use, to its demolition. In North America, it is often called a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). In the United Kingdom, where they take carbon in buildings more seriously than they seem to do in North America, WLCAs are often required for new building projects, especially when the demolition of existing buildings is involved.
mailplus.co.uk

Levy on green energy slammed

PLANS to cap revenue generated by green energy firms are a ‘threat to the investment needed to safeguard the country’s energy security’, an industry body has claimed. The Government’s Energy Prices Bill, which will be debated in the House of Lords today, contains proposals for a revenue cap on low-carbon energy makers such as wind and solar farms. Revenues above this cap will be taxed at a much higher rate.

