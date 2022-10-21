Read full article on original website
UK HR Elder Care to host events for Senior Caregivers Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 25, 2022) — University of Kentucky Human Resources Elder Care is hosting two events for Senior Caregivers Week, Nov. 1-3. The Virtual Dementia Tour runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Gaines Center for the Humanities/Commonwealth House located at 226 E. Maxwell St.
Candidate A for dean of the Graduate School to participate in open forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 24, 2022) — After an extensive search, the University of Kentucky will bring multiple finalists for a new dean of The Graduate School and associate provost for graduate and professional education to the campus for forums and meetings. The outstanding finalists represent a diverse pool of candidates who will be engaging with the community in a number of ways.
President Capilouto recognizes efforts of UK Cooperative Extension in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 25, 2022) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto wrote the following piece on the efforts of UK Cooperative Extension in the wake of the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. ****. During the 1920s in Eastern Kentucky, “home demonstration agents,” precursors to today’s family and consumer...
3 easy ways to prevent hearing loss
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Anne Olson, Ph.D., associate professor of audiology in the UK College of Health Sciences Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. LEXINGTON, Ky....
Kroger to offer online grocery pick-up service in stadium Orange Lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 24, 2022) — Everyone is busy juggling work and home responsibilities, grocery shopping being one of those chores. Now, University of Kentucky employees and students can check this shopping job off their list before heading home. UK and Kroger have partnered to add the southwest corner...
10 students selected as 5-Minute Fast Track Research Competition finalists
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 24, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) is proud to announce the fourth annual 5-Minute Fast Track Research Competition finalists. These undergraduates competed in the competition’s preliminary round and were selected as Top 10 finalists to present their research during the final round 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in The Cornerstone’s eSports Theater.
UNITE predoctoral program welcomes 18 students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 25, 2022) — The UNited In True Racial Equity Research Priority Area (UNITE RPA) welcomed its inaugural cohort of 18 graduate students from 6 colleges to the UNITE Predoctoral Research Enhancement Program. UNITE is led by Danelle Stevens-Watkins, Ph.D., and associate vice president for research, diversity...
Giveaway: Take our Library Satisfaction Survey for a chance to win prizes!
Have an idea on what is missing from your library experience at the University of Kentucky? Don’t miss your opportunity to make your voice heard. . Now through November 18, UK Libraries’ patrons are invited to complete our 10-minute Library Satisfaction Survey to provide feedback about library service quality. Students who participate will be entered in our prize giveaway to win either a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a mini Wi-Fi projector.
