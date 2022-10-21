Have an idea on what is missing from your library experience at the University of Kentucky? Don’t miss your opportunity to make your voice heard. . Now through November 18, UK Libraries’ patrons are invited to complete our 10-minute Library Satisfaction Survey to provide feedback about library service quality. Students who participate will be entered in our prize giveaway to win either a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a mini Wi-Fi projector.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO