Marshall University students looking toward graduation will have the opportunity to get everything they need in one place on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday November 2. The semi-annual Countdown to Commencement is scheduled for the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is hosted each year by Student Affairs in preparation for commencement exercises. This year’s winter commencement will be held Saturday, December 10 at Mountain Health Arena. The Countdown to Commencement event is open to all 2022 July, August and tentative December graduates. For more information about commencement, visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO