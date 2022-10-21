Read full article on original website
Annual Countdown to Commencement
Marshall University students looking toward graduation will have the opportunity to get everything they need in one place on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday November 2. The semi-annual Countdown to Commencement is scheduled for the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is hosted each year by Student Affairs in preparation for commencement exercises. This year’s winter commencement will be held Saturday, December 10 at Mountain Health Arena. The Countdown to Commencement event is open to all 2022 July, August and tentative December graduates. For more information about commencement, visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.
Amicus Curiae Lecture Series continues with Nadine Strossen
Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy continues Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, with a lecture by Nadine Strossen. Strossen is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law Emerita, New York Law School and past National President of...
Yeager Airport, Marshall University unveil new exhibit on Chuck Yeager
West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Marshall University staff and special guest Victoria Yeager today unveiled a new exhibit dedicated to Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, in partial observance of the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.
