Huntington, WV

marshall.edu

Annual Countdown to Commencement

Marshall University students looking toward graduation will have the opportunity to get everything they need in one place on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday November 2. The semi-annual Countdown to Commencement is scheduled for the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is hosted each year by Student Affairs in preparation for commencement exercises. This year’s winter commencement will be held Saturday, December 10 at Mountain Health Arena. The Countdown to Commencement event is open to all 2022 July, August and tentative December graduates. For more information about commencement, visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.
HUNTINGTON, WV
marshall.edu

Yeager Airport, Marshall University unveil new exhibit on Chuck Yeager

West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Marshall University staff and special guest Victoria Yeager today unveiled a new exhibit dedicated to Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, in partial observance of the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community

This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

When is the right time to put up Christmas lights?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween almost here, and Thanksgiving coming up, everyone has the question on their mind, when is the right time to start setting up for Christmas? Everyone has their own opinion, with one southern West Virginia resident, Andrea Rollins saying, “Personally, I feel like never, but also, as a human who […]
CHARLESTON, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews fight fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
ASHLAND, KY

