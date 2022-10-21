Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer adds first 2024 commitment. Could another be close?
It was a big recruiting weekend, with visits during Duke’s Countdown to Craziness event at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils got at least one commitment out of the weekend.
goduke.com
Chinn Tallies Career-Best Second-Place Finish at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A third consecutive round in the 60's helped Kelly Chinn secure solo second-place, and the Blue Devils recorded an under-par round as a team in the final round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday. The second-place finish is the highest of Chinn's career, and Duke wrapped up its event in 11th-place at 1-over 865.
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
goduke.com
No. 10 Duke Posts 4-0 Win Over Louisville on Senior Day
DURHAM – On Sunday at Koskinen Stadium, the 10th-ranked Duke women's soccer team celebrated senior day with a 4-0 victory over Louisville. Both Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader collected two goals each, while the Blue Devil defense registered their eighth clean sheet of the year. With the victory, Duke...
goduke.com
Zhang Advances to Semifinals at ITA Carolina Regional
DURHAM – Senior Andrew Zhang advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Carolina Regional Championships for the second consecutive season after two additional wins on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. Zhang defeated No. 17-32 Fons Van Sambeek of N.C. State 6-4, 6-4 in his first match of the...
Duke safety Brandon Johnson earns national recognition following Saturday performance
Duke Football came away with a big victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, winning 45-21 in a complete performance. Along the way to that victory there were several impressive individual performances at every position along the depth chart. Perhaps no one player played better than defensive back Brandon Johnson who earned national honors for his Saturday body of work.
goduke.com
Duke Women Win, Men Fall to Virginia Tech in Season Opener
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving team split meets with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center to open the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils' women topped No. 24 Virginia Tech, 183.5-116.5, while the men lost to the 11th-ranked Hokies 107-193. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 200-yard...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Strong During Day One of ITA Carolina Regional
CARY, N.C. – Duke men's tennis won eight of its 12 matches during Day One of the ITA Carolina Regional Championship on Friday at Cary Tennis Park. Three of the six individuals playing in the singles draw advanced to Saturday's Round of 32 in Faris Khan, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang.
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes North Carolina Sunday
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is primed to take on North Carolina Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Opening serve is set for 1 p.m., on ACCNX with Evan Budrovich and Hailey Brooke Weiss on the call. LAST TIME OUT. Duke tallied a 3-1 victory (25-23, 22-25, 25-17,...
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Everything Coach Mike Elko said following Duke's commanding victory over Miami
Duke Football broke a two game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, forcing eight turnovers by the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes en route to a 45-21 win. After building a 10 point halftime advantage the Blue Devils watched as Miami scored two quick touchdowns to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Rather than fold, Duke responded with and 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive, capped by a Nicky Dalmolin two-yard touchdown reception. The drive was highlighted by two fourth down conversions, including a 4th-and-9 attempt.
Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?
Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
goduke.com
Duke Set to Host Fall Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team closes out its fall season with the annual Duke Fall Invitational this weekend. The Blue Devils will welcome five teams to Durham for a full day of lacrosse that spans Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Devils kick off the action Saturday at...
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Comments / 0