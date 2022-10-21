ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Chinn Tallies Career-Best Second-Place Finish at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A third consecutive round in the 60's helped Kelly Chinn secure solo second-place, and the Blue Devils recorded an under-par round as a team in the final round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday. The second-place finish is the highest of Chinn's career, and Duke wrapped up its event in 11th-place at 1-over 865.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 10 Duke Posts 4-0 Win Over Louisville on Senior Day

DURHAM – On Sunday at Koskinen Stadium, the 10th-ranked Duke women's soccer team celebrated senior day with a 4-0 victory over Louisville. Both Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader collected two goals each, while the Blue Devil defense registered their eighth clean sheet of the year. With the victory, Duke...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Zhang Advances to Semifinals at ITA Carolina Regional

DURHAM – Senior Andrew Zhang advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Carolina Regional Championships for the second consecutive season after two additional wins on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. Zhang defeated No. 17-32 Fons Van Sambeek of N.C. State 6-4, 6-4 in his first match of the...
CARY, NC
247Sports

Duke safety Brandon Johnson earns national recognition following Saturday performance

Duke Football came away with a big victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, winning 45-21 in a complete performance. Along the way to that victory there were several impressive individual performances at every position along the depth chart. Perhaps no one player played better than defensive back Brandon Johnson who earned national honors for his Saturday body of work.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Women Win, Men Fall to Virginia Tech in Season Opener

DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving team split meets with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center to open the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils' women topped No. 24 Virginia Tech, 183.5-116.5, while the men lost to the 11th-ranked Hokies 107-193. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 200-yard...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Strong During Day One of ITA Carolina Regional

CARY, N.C. – Duke men's tennis won eight of its 12 matches during Day One of the ITA Carolina Regional Championship on Friday at Cary Tennis Park. Three of the six individuals playing in the singles draw advanced to Saturday's Round of 32 in Faris Khan, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang.
CARY, NC
goduke.com

Duke Welcomes North Carolina Sunday

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is primed to take on North Carolina Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Opening serve is set for 1 p.m., on ACCNX with Evan Budrovich and Hailey Brooke Weiss on the call. LAST TIME OUT. Duke tallied a 3-1 victory (25-23, 22-25, 25-17,...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Coach Mike Elko said following Duke's commanding victory over Miami

Duke Football broke a two game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, forcing eight turnovers by the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes en route to a 45-21 win. After building a 10 point halftime advantage the Blue Devils watched as Miami scored two quick touchdowns to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Rather than fold, Duke responded with and 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive, capped by a Nicky Dalmolin two-yard touchdown reception. The drive was highlighted by two fourth down conversions, including a 4th-and-9 attempt.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?

Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Set to Host Fall Invitational

DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team closes out its fall season with the annual Duke Fall Invitational this weekend. The Blue Devils will welcome five teams to Durham for a full day of lacrosse that spans Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Devils kick off the action Saturday at...
DURHAM, NC
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
WILMINGTON, NC
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
DURHAM, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC

