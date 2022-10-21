ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Syracuse.com

Bills’ injured star defender wins Halloween with perfect costume

Micah Hyde is taking his season ending neck injury in stride. The Buffalo Bills recently held their team Halloween party and the All-Pro safety won the evening with the perfect costume. At the party, Hyde showed up as Frankenstein’s monster while his wife dressed up as Dr. Frankenstein. Hyde’s costume featured bolts coming out of his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Aaron Rodgers never misses opportunity to mention this Bills receiver

It’s been more than two years since the Green Bay Packers cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow but it appears Aaron Rodgers still misses his former teammate. When the Packers released Kumerow, the Buffalo Bills quickly found a roster spot for him. He’s played in 24 games (three starts) in Buffalo and is somebody the Packers will have to be ready for on Sunday, according to Rodgers, who went on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday ahead of his team’s showdown with the Bills.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Syracuse.com

FOX Sports gets into Bills, Giants & Jets debate: ‘You play in New Jersey!’

It’s a tale as old as time. Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets fans bickering over who really represents New York in the NFL. The argument has been gaining steam as of late with all three football teams having success in 2022. FOX Sports recently shared a graphic of records in New York. Fans of all three teams chimed in with their opinions on which teams actually represent New York, but Bills tight end seemed to end the argument when he wrote, “Who’s gonna tell them??”
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com

Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers

The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
KANSAS CITY, MO

