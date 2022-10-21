Read full article on original website
Bills' injured star defender wins Halloween with perfect costume
Micah Hyde is taking his season ending neck injury in stride. The Buffalo Bills recently held their team Halloween party and the All-Pro safety won the evening with the perfect costume. At the party, Hyde showed up as Frankenstein’s monster while his wife dressed up as Dr. Frankenstein. Hyde’s costume featured bolts coming out of his neck.
Aaron Rodgers never misses opportunity to mention this Bills receiver
It’s been more than two years since the Green Bay Packers cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow but it appears Aaron Rodgers still misses his former teammate. When the Packers released Kumerow, the Buffalo Bills quickly found a roster spot for him. He’s played in 24 games (three starts) in Buffalo and is somebody the Packers will have to be ready for on Sunday, according to Rodgers, who went on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday ahead of his team’s showdown with the Bills.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider
By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
FOX Sports gets into Bills, Giants & Jets debate: 'You play in New Jersey!'
It’s a tale as old as time. Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets fans bickering over who really represents New York in the NFL. The argument has been gaining steam as of late with all three football teams having success in 2022. FOX Sports recently shared a graphic of records in New York. Fans of all three teams chimed in with their opinions on which teams actually represent New York, but Bills tight end seemed to end the argument when he wrote, “Who’s gonna tell them??”
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com
Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
Commanders' Ron Rivera not committing to starting healthy Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke?
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke guided the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was playing in place of starter Carson Wentz, who is due to miss at least four games while on injured reserve. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters Monday...
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau met fans in East Buffalo Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be a bye week for the Bills, but one player took time Sunday to meet with the community in East Buffalo. Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was at Northwest Bank on Jefferson Avenue for a meet-and-greet with the residents. Some giveaways took place too.
Will New York Jets GM Joe Douglas keep his trade deadline streak alive?
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
Keyshawn Johnson calls Giants top-five team in NFL, Stephen A. Smith incredulous
The New York Giants are 6-1 and former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson is all about it. But on 'First Take' Tuesday, insider Stephen A. Smith laughed at the idea that they are a top-five team in the NFL at this point. "I got a lot of respect for them. I...
Have Giants made WR Kadarius Toney available before trade deadline?
The 6-1 New York Giants likely need to add multiple pieces to compete with the NFL's best teams over the second half of the 2022 season, but some continue to think the club could offload "dead wood" before the league's trade deadline arrives on Nov. 1. ESPN's Jordan Raanan hinted...
Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers
The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
