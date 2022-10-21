DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Micro-apartments are being built a block from Capitol Park to accommodate workers who make less than $43,000.Capitol Area Development Authority representative Renee Funston described the size of one of the apartment units shown to CBS13 as being about 267 square feet, the size of a single-car garage. The micro-apartment unit includes a small bathroom, kitchenette, and a queen-sized bed that comes out of the wall.The five-story building features a community space that overlooks the Sacramento skyline from the top floor."This is something that we're more used to seeing in bigger cities like San Francisco and New York City," said Capitol Area Development Authority representative Renee Funston.Funston says that occupancy of the tiny units is limited to two people per unit two avoid "overcrowding issues."Rent will be around $700-$1000, depending on a person's income level.The building is built on state-owned land and is the first project constructed under Gov. Newsom's executive order to use surplus state property for more housing.The apartments don't come with a parking space, and you are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.For more information, click here.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO