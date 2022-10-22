ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSfKf_0iiKfrnb00

In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown on Friday, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.

The pressure for De León to step down stems from his involvement in a recorded conversation in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power.

The scandal already has led to the resignation of former City Council President Nury Martinez.

After speaking one-on-one with several news outlets this week, in which he apologized for what he described as a failure of leadership, De León was asked if he hopes the interviews will help him to stay on as a councilmember.

"No, because -- this is ultimately -- it's not about me," De León responded. "It, ultimately, it's about the voice of my constituents for (Council District) 14 -- a district that for decades, if not for generations, has been historically marginalized for a variety of reasons. If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall."

Could there not be someone else who could step in and represent the people of that district?

"I'm not the only one who can represent them, and I know that," De León said. "But if a caretaker were to replace me, if I were to step down, then they would have no vote in City Hall. That's just the bottom line. This is a district that has been underrepresented, it's a district that has been undersourced, it's a district that has been underfinanced."

Protesters with Black Lives Matter have been camping out near Kevin de León's Eagle Rock home over racist remarks made in a leaked conversations among councilmembers and say they won't leave until he's gone.

The City Council held a meeting on Friday for the first time since De León announced that he does not plan to resign.

The council has so far conducted its business this week despite de León and fellow Councilman Gil Cedillo continuing to resist calls to step down, with just 10 members -- the minimum for a quorum -- present for most of Tuesday and Wednesday's meetings. Neither de León nor Cedillo have attended a council meeting since last Tuesday, when they were forced to leave the chamber as protesters shouted at them.

The October 2021 conversation between De León and fellow Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Cedillo, along with Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, included racist comments and discussions over favorable redistricting.

"That moment, that meeting that we're talking about today -- I failed in that moment," De León told ABC7.

Is that to say that in no other circumstances has he failed in that way?

"No -- in no other circumstances," De León responded. "I failed when they were disparaging our Oaxaca community. It's a community that I love dearly, that I've always stepped up for, to protect the various dialects, the various indigenous groups within the Oaxacan community -- Mixtecos, Zapotecos -- I've always stepped up.

"At that moment, you couldn't see it but I had a vary disparaging look on my face. But I should have verbalized my opposition to what was being said."

What would convince De León to step down?

"Ultimately, my constituents elected me," he said. "It's the choice of my constituents to do -- if it is their decision that I move forward and step down, then I'll accept it."

Members of the public who attended Friday's City Council meeting, which was held virtually, expressed anger over De León and Cedillo's continued tenure in office.

"Stop this meeting," one man said during the public comment section. "No 'business as usual' with the racist Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo on City Council. The public is already deep in the work to recall KDL but this council continues to fail its city as it continues to normalize the motives which we've seen those councilmembers express."

Comments / 102

DFWM
2d ago

I'm sure there are plenty of Hispanic people with integrity who can represent his constituents, he has the "only I can do it" syndrome...... sounds familiar

Reply(6)
38
Diana M Ellis
2d ago

A very narcissistic explanation by de Leon. There would be plenty of representation, his giant chip on his shoulder has him thinking otherwise. What would he be saying if a black person made the same comments he made towards an Hispanic person?

Reply
14
Mariposa Espinoza
2d ago

Trust me, a non racist voice will step in and take your place. I don't want no racist voice representing me.

Reply(1)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecorsaironline.com

Shouting Voices: Protests Erupt at City Hall

Protests against the Los Angeles City Council continued outside the doors of City Hall during a multi-organization demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Representatives from Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Union De Vecinos, and other activist organizations blocked the Main Street Entrance to City Hall in an effort to prevent ongoing council meetings. Official business continued online via virtual meetings, and protestors who breached the building’s entrance were removed by security.
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry

LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter

According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore

The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS LA

LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy