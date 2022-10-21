A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO