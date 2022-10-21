Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
blockclubchicago.org
233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program
CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
valpo.life
Injury Attorney Allen visits second-grade classrooms on behalf of United Way Reading Buddies program
Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of Allen Law Group has again stepped up to support United Way of Northwest Indiana’s Reading Buddies program, donating more than $22,000 to program logistics and thousands in marketing promotions. The Reading Buddies program is a classroom motivation tool to encourage young students to...
valpo.life
Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program
The United Way Level Up Program held its graduation ceremony on October 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland, Indiana. United Way’s Level Up Program strives to teach individuals the skills they need to obtain and retain a career as well as providing financial education training. Adam...
Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650
man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Chicago Public Schools Slated To Revoke Urban Prep’s Charters
ENGLEWOOD, BRONZEVILLE — Chicago Public Schools is poised to take over two campuses of a charter school once lauded for steering Black boys to college but more recently mired in financial and other troubles. The district is recommending that its school board revoke the charters for Urban Prep’s Englewood...
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Cook County: When To Expect The Payment
Cook County, Illinois, is working on a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to some residents. Under the program, selected residents will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Cook County. October 21, the last date to apply for the program, has already passed. If you applied before the deadline,...
valpo.life
A spotlight on Aviva Valparaiso’s Cindy Stalbaum
Aviva Valparaiso Resident Cynthia (Cindy) Stalbaum has spent many years making an impact on the Valparaiso community, though some of her most memorable moments happened inside the halls of Valparaiso High School (VHS), where she worked as a vocational teacher helping students prepare for life after graduation. Stalbaum taught at...
Forest Park Review
Pace proposes pulling plug on suspended suburban routes
Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs. This is part of Pace’s proposed 2023 budget, which was previewed during the Sept. 21 meeting of the Pace Board...
americanmilitarynews.com
Illinois man leads police on chase after straw purchase at Crown Point gun show
An Illinois man was pursued by police from a Crown Point gun show into Chicago on Saturday after police were tipped off that he had illegally purchased a firearm. Eduart Hoxha, 34, of Morton Grove, Illinois, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 felony; Resisting Law Enforcement using a Vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
valpo.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
valpo.life
Fran “Auntie Fran” Gervais: Culver’s employee, bowler, people lover
Long before Fran "Auntie Fran" Gervais was an employee at Culver’s in Valparaiso, she was a guest like every other diner in the restaurant. “As a guest, I would go into Culver’s with my friends on Wednesdays,” she said. After a game of bowling with her senior...
chicagocrusader.com
Malcolm X Drive: An idea whose time has come
For years, renaming a street in Gary after Malcolm X couldn’t gain support among the bureaucrats and policymakers in Gary’s city hall, until now. The way Paul Pratt, aka Kwabena Rasuli, told it at Saturday’s dedication of Malcolm X Drive, it was an effort that began 20 years ago.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31
Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
walls102.com
Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief
CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
