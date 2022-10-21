Read full article on original website
WUSA
Meghan Trainor's 1-Year-Old Son Makes an Adorable Appearance at Mom's Performance
Meghan Trainor, working mom! The singer spoke to the hosts of Today on Friday about how motherhood pushes her to focus on the legacy of her music -- and she brought 1-year-old Riley along for the ride. "Everything is much more important," she said ahead of her performance with Riley...
Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher's 'Marriage Teeters': New Report Claims Hockey Star Is 'Tired Of Playing Lapdog'
Carrie Underwood is about to embark on a tour for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, but it seems like her husband, Mike Fisher, is having a tough time being at the beck and call of his wife. Article continues below advertisement. "Carrie says she can't function without her family...
Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency
Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
WUSA
Amanda Kloots Says Son Is Beginning to Ask 'Where His Dad Is' Two Years After Nick Cordero's Death
Amanda Kloots is opening up about the harsh realities of parenting through grief. The TV personality said in a new interview that her 3-year-old son, Elvis, whom she shares with late husband Nick Cordero, has begun asking questions about "where his dad is." Cordero died in July 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 when Elvis was 13 months old.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
WUSA
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'
Elle King's new country album, Come Get Your Wife, is due out Jan. 27 Elle King has always been a little bit country — now she's committing to the genre. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated "Ex's & Oh's" singer-songwriter released her soulful new single "Try Jesus," which will appear on her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife, due out Jan. 27. King recruited The Righteous Gemstones' Edi Patterson to make her directorial debut with the "Try Jesus" music video, which is set in a dollar store, where King searches for...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose
Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Compose New Grocery Story-Inspired Songs From Scratch
Ketchup and mustard are two of the least likely words to pop up in a songwriting session. But on the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the host and her guest Babyface prove that no phrase is too outlandish to be made into a smooth R&B song. Using lyrical phrase suggestions from the audience — from “ketchup and mustard” to “stop, drop, and roll” — the duo composed piano-based musical vignettes on the spot. “I saw her at Ralphs today/She was by herself/But there was something in her heart/That she could not help,” Babyface sang, working through the curveball...
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Song "Vigilante Sh-t" Is About Scooter Braun
Another day, another Taylor Swift album full of Easter eggs, references to her life, and fun lyrics that will keep you dancing until midnight. Her 10th studio album, titled "Midnights," has finally arrived, and fans are already loving the new sound. Some of the songs include deeply personal reveals in the lyrics, but recently, some fans are curious about one of her more vengeful songs.
