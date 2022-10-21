ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

How to eat your way to double XP and more in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s official release date is right around the corner and as players from around the globe load up the game there will be a race to grind experience to level up all 51 unique weapons. XP can become tedious to gain naturally and often requires countless hours of playtime to achieve. However, Activision has teamed up with different food companies to provide players with bonus double XP codes and in-game extras just for buying their products.
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play. A...
dotesports.com

Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay?

Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date. One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?
dotesports.com

Every celebrity cameo in the Modern Warfare 2 ‘Squad Up’ commercial

Call of Duty usually creates a captivating video filled with celebrities getting blown up or charging into a battlefield with every release of a new CoD title. This year is no different, with Activision providing fans with a star-studded cast in their “Squad Up” video, leaving fans trying to spot each and every celebrity in the trailer.
dotesports.com

How large is the new Broken Moon map in Apex Legends?

Let’s face it: size matters when it comes to maps in Apex Legends. One of the biggest criticisms multiple maps have faced in Apex is map size, from comments that Storm Point is too big to be exciting to arguments that Kings Canyon is too small to be competitively balanced.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items

The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
dotesports.com

Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite

Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends fans lash out at Respawn for ‘cash grab’ stickers

Apex Legends fans have been quick to voice their discontent over Stickers, a new type of cosmetic coming to the game in season 15. A Reddit post made by user Hell_Derpikky that contains only a screengrab of Stickers and the title “I have one question, why?” has taken off. The question was presumably directed at Apex developer Respawn Entertainment’s reveal of the new cosmetic, which will be available during the upcoming season 15. Each Sticker is considered an epic-rarity item and can be applied to players’ healing items.
dotesports.com

Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown are back in Overwatch 2 after bug fixes

Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown have returned to Overwatch 2 today alongside the launch of Halloween Terror, the game’s first seasonal event. Both Bastion and Torbjörn are once again available to play in all modes. Previously, Torbjörn was restricted to Quick Play while Bastion was removed from the game entirely. Both heroes were removed for bug fixes on Oct. 10, according to Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment. Including today, they’ve both been absent for 15 days. Blizzard did not share what the bugs were or the problems they were causing, but the removal of both heroes from modes of play points to a fairly serious issue.
dotesports.com

Is Apex Legends getting a new weapon in season 15?

Each new season of Apex Legends brings with it a new wave of content that fundamentally changes how the game is played. Every new season in the game’s history has come with a new playable character for people to try out, and there are new cosmetics, new game modes, and new maps that enter the game periodically as well.
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer—but at a big cost

With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.
dotesports.com

Where to find Curdle Scream Leader in Fortnite

Fortnite is once again celebrating the Halloween season with its annual Fortnitemares event. Players have been asked to deal with zombies, haunted furniture, and more as part of this year’s challenges, with more happening every day. Now players are being asked to interact with Curdle Scream Leader and to purchase items from the monstrous creature.
dotesports.com

Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs

In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
dotesports.com

All Halloween Terror rewards in Overwatch 2: Every free OW2 Halloween reward

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror is back with Overwatch 2, but there will be a differen spin on it now the game is free-to-play. Instead of farming loot boxes to get a slew of new cosmetics, players will instead complete challenges. There are significantly fewer “free” goodies, but players can see...
dotesports.com

Leaks suggest Discord app is finally coming to PS5 soon

Computer players have had the luxury of using Discord on the platform for years and now leaks suggest PlayStation might be the next in line to receive a new means of communication, just weeks after the app hit Xbox servers. The Discord application provides PC users the opportunity to create...
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event goes live with new skins, modes, and mayhem galore

Overwatch 2 has just launched its very first seasonal event: Halloween Terror. The event is based on previous Halloween Terror events in the original Overwatch. Players can once again take on the villainous Dr. Junkenstein in the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, which sees players defeating waves of Zomnics in an attempt to save Eichenwalde. Halloween Terror 2022 is also introducing a new PvE mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride that paints Sombra as the big bad villain.

