Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown have returned to Overwatch 2 today alongside the launch of Halloween Terror, the game’s first seasonal event. Both Bastion and Torbjörn are once again available to play in all modes. Previously, Torbjörn was restricted to Quick Play while Bastion was removed from the game entirely. Both heroes were removed for bug fixes on Oct. 10, according to Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment. Including today, they’ve both been absent for 15 days. Blizzard did not share what the bugs were or the problems they were causing, but the removal of both heroes from modes of play points to a fairly serious issue.

10 HOURS AGO