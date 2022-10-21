Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to eat your way to double XP and more in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s official release date is right around the corner and as players from around the globe load up the game there will be a race to grind experience to level up all 51 unique weapons. XP can become tedious to gain naturally and often requires countless hours of playtime to achieve. However, Activision has teamed up with different food companies to provide players with bonus double XP codes and in-game extras just for buying their products.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play. A...
dotesports.com
Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay?
Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date. One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?
dotesports.com
Every celebrity cameo in the Modern Warfare 2 ‘Squad Up’ commercial
Call of Duty usually creates a captivating video filled with celebrities getting blown up or charging into a battlefield with every release of a new CoD title. This year is no different, with Activision providing fans with a star-studded cast in their “Squad Up” video, leaving fans trying to spot each and every celebrity in the trailer.
dotesports.com
How large is the new Broken Moon map in Apex Legends?
Let’s face it: size matters when it comes to maps in Apex Legends. One of the biggest criticisms multiple maps have faced in Apex is map size, from comments that Storm Point is too big to be exciting to arguments that Kings Canyon is too small to be competitively balanced.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items
The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
dotesports.com
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans lash out at Respawn for ‘cash grab’ stickers
Apex Legends fans have been quick to voice their discontent over Stickers, a new type of cosmetic coming to the game in season 15. A Reddit post made by user Hell_Derpikky that contains only a screengrab of Stickers and the title “I have one question, why?” has taken off. The question was presumably directed at Apex developer Respawn Entertainment’s reveal of the new cosmetic, which will be available during the upcoming season 15. Each Sticker is considered an epic-rarity item and can be applied to players’ healing items.
dotesports.com
Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown are back in Overwatch 2 after bug fixes
Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown have returned to Overwatch 2 today alongside the launch of Halloween Terror, the game’s first seasonal event. Both Bastion and Torbjörn are once again available to play in all modes. Previously, Torbjörn was restricted to Quick Play while Bastion was removed from the game entirely. Both heroes were removed for bug fixes on Oct. 10, according to Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment. Including today, they’ve both been absent for 15 days. Blizzard did not share what the bugs were or the problems they were causing, but the removal of both heroes from modes of play points to a fairly serious issue.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
dotesports.com
Is Apex Legends getting a new weapon in season 15?
Each new season of Apex Legends brings with it a new wave of content that fundamentally changes how the game is played. Every new season in the game’s history has come with a new playable character for people to try out, and there are new cosmetics, new game modes, and new maps that enter the game periodically as well.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer—but at a big cost
With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.
dotesports.com
Where to find Curdle Scream Leader in Fortnite
Fortnite is once again celebrating the Halloween season with its annual Fortnitemares event. Players have been asked to deal with zombies, haunted furniture, and more as part of this year’s challenges, with more happening every day. Now players are being asked to interact with Curdle Scream Leader and to purchase items from the monstrous creature.
dotesports.com
Blizzard locks new Overwatch 2 Kiriko skin behind horrifyingly-priced bundle—and the community is anything but shocked
Perhaps the scariest part of Overwatch 2’s ongoing Halloween event is the pricing of cosmetics, particularly that of a highly-anticipated skin that cannot be purchased on its own. Two new skins were introduced alongside Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event today, giving haunting new looks to Junker Queen and Kiriko,...
dotesports.com
Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things
Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term. It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it. What puts...
dotesports.com
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
dotesports.com
All Halloween Terror rewards in Overwatch 2: Every free OW2 Halloween reward
Overwatch’s Halloween Terror is back with Overwatch 2, but there will be a differen spin on it now the game is free-to-play. Instead of farming loot boxes to get a slew of new cosmetics, players will instead complete challenges. There are significantly fewer “free” goodies, but players can see...
dotesports.com
Leaks suggest Discord app is finally coming to PS5 soon
Computer players have had the luxury of using Discord on the platform for years and now leaks suggest PlayStation might be the next in line to receive a new means of communication, just weeks after the app hit Xbox servers. The Discord application provides PC users the opportunity to create...
dotesports.com
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event goes live with new skins, modes, and mayhem galore
Overwatch 2 has just launched its very first seasonal event: Halloween Terror. The event is based on previous Halloween Terror events in the original Overwatch. Players can once again take on the villainous Dr. Junkenstein in the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, which sees players defeating waves of Zomnics in an attempt to save Eichenwalde. Halloween Terror 2022 is also introducing a new PvE mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride that paints Sombra as the big bad villain.
