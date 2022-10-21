Read full article on original website
Matt Ryans out as Colts starter, Sam Ehlinger named replacement
The Colts have moved to start Sam Ehlinger as the quarterback in this Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders since Matt Ryan is benched with a sprained shoulder.
Indianapolis Colts shockingly bench Matt Ryan, to start Sam Ehlinger Week 8
Matt Ryan’s tenure as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback never really seemed to be on thin ice despite some early-season
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Tigers Hoops: Memphis beat CBU in exhibition 69-60 & picked up 4-star wing prospect (Class of '23)
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
No, Razorbacks Aren't Playing Rogers High on Monday Night
First exhibition opponent will have names not familiar to fans or coaches.
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Forde-Yard Dash: Pros, Cons of an Expanded CFP Calendar
A 12-team field would bring fundamental changes that fans will have to prepare for.
Jayden Epps adjusting well to college basketball, praises coaching staff for improvements
Jayden Epps is heading into his freshman year with Illinois basketball. He talked about what has changed since transitioning to the college level per 247Sports’ Derek Piper. Epps was listed as a 4-star CG by the 247Sports Composite. He picked the Fighting Illini over the likes of UConn, Kansas, N.C. State, and Providence. Epps was also the No. 11 and No. 1 player from North Carolina in his class.
Hey Greg Sankey, keep your hands off the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Expanding the NCAA Tournament beyond its current 68-team field would make a mockery of college basketball’s regular season.
Memphis Basketball: Tigers land three-star 2023 wing Carl Cherenfant
Carl Cherenfant is viewed as an elite athlete and defender in the 2023 class. And Memphis Basketball was able to land his commitment. The wing position for Memphis Basketball has gone through a ton of changes in just the past 16 months. Players such as Emoni Bates, Earl Timberlake, and Landers Nolley were on the roster before but all left at the beginning of this offseason.
Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?
It’s Nick Smith Jr. Pardon the click-baity title, but if you read the accompanying excerpt of looked at the picture, you knew the answer to the question posed in the headline. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock was the No. 3 recruit in his Class of 2022. A couple of days after being named first-team All-SEC in the preseason by the league’s assembled media, Smith earned CBS Sports’ second-team All-American status. Smith is one of six players in the class who chose to sign with Arkansas. All six were ranked inside the top 100. Three of them – Smith, guard...
ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 8, UCLA at Oregon
An electric morning is about to give way to a tremendous afternoon of college football, but first the ESPN College GameDay crew had to make their picks. Live from Eugene, the crew was on hand for the hype ahead of UCLA at Oregon. Lee Corso brought a live duck on set, motorcycles were prevalent and rain fell — nothing could compare to the best pregame show on the market.
2022-23 CBS Sports college basketball preseason awards: Our Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year
When the consensus national player of the year returns to college to be the star of a top-five team and projected power-conference champion, conventional wisdom suggests he should be the subsequent preseason national player of the year. That's why Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe topped the ballot I submitted for CBS Sports Preseason POY earlier this week. It just seemed like the simple and right thing to do. But, in an interesting turn of events, most of my colleagues disagreed — which is why Gonzaga's Drew Timme is the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year.
