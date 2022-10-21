ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

vallejosun.com

Vallejo school board to appoint new trustee

VALLEJO – The Vallejo school board is expected to appoint a new trustee on Wednesday following a second round of interviews with residents seeking to join the five-person board. The school board began the process of filling the vacancy after no one registered to run in November’s election for...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement

Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement. City Attorney Alleged LHH Should Not Need Re-Certification … But. LHH Settlement Agreement Requires Re-Certification. City Attorney’s Legal Defenses Were “Dead to Rights,”. But Then He Rolled Over and Played Dead. •••••••••• October 25, 2022 ••••••••••...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point

“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
AccuWeather

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Bay Area

Although no immediate damage was reported, the quake was noted as the largest in the area since 2014. Residents of California's Bay Area were given quite the shock Tuesday, as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was confirmed 12 miles east of San Jose at 11:42 a.m. PDT. Shaking from the earthquake...
SAN JOSE, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
peralta.edu

Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

