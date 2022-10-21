Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Related
vallejosun.com
Vallejo school board to appoint new trustee
VALLEJO – The Vallejo school board is expected to appoint a new trustee on Wednesday following a second round of interviews with residents seeking to join the five-person board. The school board began the process of filling the vacancy after no one registered to run in November’s election for...
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
Simmering rivalries resurface as incumbent battles to keep her Antioch City Council seat
Antioch City Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker, in the battle to hold onto her District 1 council seat in the Nov. 8 election, faces a former campaign rival and another candidate who publicly called for her resignation. The progressive Torres-Walker will contend with former councilmember Joy Motts — whom she unseated in...
Man shot at long-problematic RV encampment in Richmond
A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday at the Castro homeless encampment in North Richmond, where police say calls for service have been “consistent for many months now.”. The victim, described as a homeless man who was likely living at the encampment located in the areas of...
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
vallejosun.com
Civil rights groups challenge ruling that Vallejo cops can demand licenses at DUI checkpoints
VALLEJO – A Vermont man has filed a legal challenge in an effort to overturn a recent appeals court decision which rejected a claim that the man’s 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to produce his driver’s license at a 2014 drunk driving checkpoint in Vallejo.
indybay.org
Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement
Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement. City Attorney Alleged LHH Should Not Need Re-Certification … But. LHH Settlement Agreement Requires Re-Certification. City Attorney’s Legal Defenses Were “Dead to Rights,”. But Then He Rolled Over and Played Dead. •••••••••• October 25, 2022 ••••••••••...
sfbayview.com
Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
Scott Peterson moved off San Quentin death row
Scott Peterson was moved off of San Quentin State Prison's death row because he is no longer a condemned inmate.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
indybay.org
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
Recently retired Oakland deputy chief worried about future of policing amid rising crime rates
Oakland's former deputy police chief explains the obstacles the department is facing amid an increase in crime rates.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
vallejosun.com
World-class blues artists perform Wednesday nights at Vallejo’s Empress Lounge
VALLEJO - Geoff Drake has always loved the blues. He grew up in Richmond hearing Henry Oden and Freddie King practice up the street, and he was hooked. He rode his bike around North Richmond listening to music outside of blues clubs and a Gospel church. “I was the white...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Bay Area
Although no immediate damage was reported, the quake was noted as the largest in the area since 2014. Residents of California's Bay Area were given quite the shock Tuesday, as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was confirmed 12 miles east of San Jose at 11:42 a.m. PDT. Shaking from the earthquake...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
Comments / 0