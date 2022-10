NORTHRIDGE, Calif.---CSUN Women's Soccer suffered a 1-0 defeat to UC San Diego on Senior Day Sunday at Matador Soccer Field. The Tritons scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of play. Taylor Thames started the match in net and recorded four of the Matadors' five saves. Cindy Arteaga and Ashley Cruz had four shots apiece to lead the team.

