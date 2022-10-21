ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cynthia Bennett
4d ago

all we want on both side is a truthful and honest voting, is that to hard to ask, and from both parties not just one but both

95.3 MNC

City of South Bend age-friendly initiative

The City of South Bend and St. Joseph County are hosting a listening session on November 4 to discuss the needs of older adult residents in the area. This first listening session will focus on outdoor spaces and buildings. The listening session is part of South Bend’s Regional A-A-R-P Age-Friendly...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New Prairie public meeting on gender policy

Sleep-related deaths among infants on the rise in St. Joseph County. There have been eight sleep-related deaths in St. Joseph County so far this year. Folks got a chance on Monday to start registering for Christmas assistance programs at the Kroc Center.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police hiring Toll Road dispatchers

The Indiana State Police are looking for Toll Road dispatchers. They’re accepting applications for regional dispatchers at The Toll Road post to to staff the Regional Dispatch Center in Elkhart County. The dispatch center covers the Toll Road, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties. Those hired will receive,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Indiana gas tax set to increase

Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before regular trash pick-up. Medical Moment: A new surgery fixing leaking blood vessels in the brain. Airsoft gun confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
GRANGER, IN
95.3 MNC

Gas tax in Indiana going up

The gas tax in Indiana is going up. Starting on November 1, the tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes. One stays the same from month to month, at 33 cents per gallon. The sales tax changes, with a 7 percent tax...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE

