South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute

Mishawaka murder suspect sentenced to 60 years
It’s 60 years in prison for an 18-year-old man for his part in the murder of Vincenzo Trozzy. It was back in December of 2020 when, according to court documents, Tayshawn Malczynski and Daniel Allen tried to rob Trozzy and a second person during a drug deal in Central Park in Mishawaka.
Goshen man arrested for alleged attempted murder
A Goshen man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his brother. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Elkhart Road. The 24-year-old victim was shot several times in a parking lot. The investigation led officers to 21-year-old Enrique Flores, who was arrested, Monday night, on the preliminary charge.
Three bank robberies in four days and now a 21-year prison sentence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – He had been free on parole for an armed robbery conviction for about a month when 31-year-old Nahkomie Taylor decided to walk into the Flagstar Bank on East Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend with a gun. During that robbery, he took more than $2,300.
Granger man arrested after allegedly robbing Dollar General store
A man from Granger has been arrested after police say he robbed the Dollar General on State Road 23 in Granger. The heist happened around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A store employee stated she had been robbed of cash from the cash register by a masked suspect with a knife.
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
Man charged with armed robbery of South Bend O’Reilly Auto Parts store
A man is accused of pulling a gun and robbing a worker at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West in South Bend. It happened Monday, Oct. 17, as the worker took the store’s deposit to her car for a trip to the bank. She said a...
Two parents arrested, drugs, guns, and cash found
State troopers have arrested two parents, including a South Bend man, after finding crystal meth, marijuana, two guns, around 37-hundred dollars in cash and several controlled substances and pills in a traffic stop. Twenty-eight-year-old Dashawn Powell Jr. of South Bend and 27-year-old Kenya Hamilton of Indianapolis were arrested on several...
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
Man hospitalized after Michigan City shooting
A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Washington Park in Michigan City. Officers were first called around that time on the report of a vehicle being hit by gunfire. Shortly afterward, the were called to the hospital after the shooting victim showed up.
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. According to police at the scene, the incident was a domestic issue. An arrest was made.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing cellphone
A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a customer dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino. Surveillance video from the casino that showed the suspect, Justin Debroka, pick up the phone right after the owner dropped it. Officers arrived, Wednesday, and tracked the suspect...
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
HOWARD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP), Niles Post is investigating the suspicious death of two individuals discovered Sunday, Oct. 23. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Dr in Howard Township, about 15 miles north of South Bend, IN.
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Florida man killed in LaGrange County crash
A man from Florida was killed in a crash that happened in LaGrange County on Sunday night. State police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane on the Indiana Toll Road with his Lexus 460 passenger car. He got out to take a look at the damage. That caused a chain reaction crash involving other drivers who were trying to avoid hitting him.
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
