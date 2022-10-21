In a spat over politeness that turned deadly, 37-year-old Joan Nunez was reportedly stabbed to death last month after growing angry that another man didn’t thank him for holding a door open. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NBC News. An employee at the convenience store where the incident took place told CBS News last month that, after the attack, the victim came back into the store screaming, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me,” while “the other guy took off on [his] bike.”Read it at NBC NEWS

3 DAYS AGO