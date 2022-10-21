ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Oxygen

Two Michigan Inmates Charged In Murders Of Teen Girl, Witness

Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau were charged in connection with the murders of teenager Brynn Bills and their friend Abby Hill. Authorities say Hill and Srebnik killed the girl, and that he and Wirgau subsequently murdered Hill. Two Michigan men who are in prison for gun possession are now facing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxygen

Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'

Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Woman jailed after domestic abuse lies put ex in prison

A woman whose repeated lies about being assaulted led to her ex-partner being sent to prison has herself been jailed. Kirsty Barr, 24, from Barton in North Lincolnshire, made up claims Ryan Kerrison had cut her and put a gun to her head among other abuse. He was given a...
TheDailyBeast

Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death After He Wasn’t Thanked for Holding Open a Door

In a spat over politeness that turned deadly, 37-year-old Joan Nunez was reportedly stabbed to death last month after growing angry that another man didn’t thank him for holding a door open. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NBC News. An employee at the convenience store where the incident took place told CBS News last month that, after the attack, the victim came back into the store screaming, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me,” while “the other guy took off on [his] bike.”Read it at NBC NEWS
TheDailyBeast

Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption

Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.Media reports suggest the car was hit by nine bullets, including one that struck Sharif in the...
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
