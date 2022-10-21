Read full article on original website
BCTV Schedules – Week of October 24, 2022
BCTV Channel 1078 schedule for the week of 10/24/22. 5:45 am Current Topics in Science Series – Jared Ulmerm MPH, AICP. 7:00 am The News Project – In Studio – State Representative Candidates Discuss Issues. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast. 9:00 am...
ibrattleboro.com
Helpful Election Information for November 8 General Elections in Brattleboro
Below is information that might be helpful to know for the November 8th General Election. All active registered voters were automatically mailed a ballot. Please make sure to follow the instructions included with your ballot, including SIGNING THE CERTIFICATE ENVELOPEand making sure your ballot is INSIDE that envelope. Please use a BLACK PEN to mark your ballot. DO NOT USE A MARKER as it can bleed through to the back of your ballot and require you to need a replaced ballot. If you have not received your ballot, or if you have any questions about your ballot, please call the Town Clerk’s office at 802-251-8157.
