Below is information that might be helpful to know for the November 8th General Election. All active registered voters were automatically mailed a ballot. Please make sure to follow the instructions included with your ballot, including SIGNING THE CERTIFICATE ENVELOPEand making sure your ballot is INSIDE that envelope. Please use a BLACK PEN to mark your ballot. DO NOT USE A MARKER as it can bleed through to the back of your ballot and require you to need a replaced ballot. If you have not received your ballot, or if you have any questions about your ballot, please call the Town Clerk’s office at 802-251-8157.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO