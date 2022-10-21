Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO