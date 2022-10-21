Read full article on original website
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
Boqvist out six weeks with broken foot, Blue Jackets recall Jiricek from Monsters
The Blue Jackets’ depth is being tested early. Already missing forward Justin Danforth, backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Nick Blankenburg, the Blue Jackets added defenseman Adam Boqvist to their injured reserve list Wednesday with a broken foot that will keep him out an estimated six weeks. ...
Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
