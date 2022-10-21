ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
FOX Sports

Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
