Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Elton John Awed By Iowa Marching Band’s Historic Performance
Hold onto your tubas! These band kids were in for an awesome surprise!. Elton John has been traveling all across the globe for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this past year. John has performed at some of the biggest music venues all over, but one place you never thought he'd spend too much time in is in the Midwest.
Cringy Interview of Iowa Native Elijah Wood Goes Viral AGAIN
An interview from nearly two decades ago featuring an Iowa favorite actor is resurfacing. Thanks to Tik Tok it's getting a bit of a musical remix. Wood was in New York City at the time and the rest of the cast was in Berlin. So, someone thought it would be a great idea to try to make the Cedar Rapids native think he was stuck in possibly the worst interview of all time. This created the perfect setup for a hilarious (and INCREDIBLY cringy) prank.
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
Iowa Is One Of the Safest States In America in 2022
When you wake up and go to school or work, are you confident you'll make it back home? It seems like every week we're learning about a new mass shooting or natural disaster. Hate crimes are at an all-time high, there are people who fear for their lives if they get COVID, it's no surprise a lot of Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis.
Eastern Iowa Native Stars in Hit TV Show Spinoff
Supernatural was one of the top shows on American television from 2005 to 2020. For those unfamiliar, IMDb sums up the show as two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, that "follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth."
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Iowa Is Drying, Tips To Avoid Fires On The Farm
During this growing season, northeast Iowa was fortunate to be a wet region in Iowa. However, after last week’s Drought Monitor map was released, it showed that about 84 percent of Iowa is experiencing some degree of drought. And we have been seeing the effects of it. There have...
Ashton Kutcher Teases Familiar Role On Social Media [WATCH]
Iowans know him and Iowans love him. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, is headed back to our living rooms (or wherever you watch Netflix) very soon. He's co-starring in a movie and it's a movie genre you're probably familiar with seeing him in. It's no surprise as he's had a ton of success in roles like this.
Historic Night for UNI Basketball, First-Ever NBA Minutes Played
It's been a great week for Coach Ben Jacobson and the UNI basketball program. Last Saturday, October 15, three-star forward Kyle Pock announced his commitment to play for the Panthers. On Friday, October 21, 6'8 forward from Chicago Wes Rubin shared the same announcement. To cap it all off, yesterday,...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
What Does It Mean If You See This Unique Pumpkin in Iowa?
Fall is one of the best seasons of the year. The colors on the trees are amazing, football is in full swing, flannels are being worn on Fridays, and Halloween is right around the corner. Ask any kid what their favorite part of Halloween is and you're likely to hear dressing up in their favorite costume or trick or treating.
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz
Direction of Iowa Football Program Under Coach Has Been Doubted Before
UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History
The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0