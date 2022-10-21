Another week of going 3-2 with my five bold predictions that I was hoping could at least go 4-1 but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rhamondre Stevenson had a good day with two rushing touchdowns but was held under 100 yards. The Patriots finally dusted off Hunter Henry and what do you know, he found pay dirt. The maligned rush defense held Nick Chubb under 100 yards although Ja’Whaun Bentley didn’t quite have the impact I thought he would. Finally, it was indeed Bailey Zappe who got the start and performed well, racking up over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.

