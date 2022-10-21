ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jaylen Brown leaves Ye’s sports agency after rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks

Celtics star Jaylen Brown announced that is leaving rapper Ye’s Donda Sports agency in the wake of the superstar’s anti-Semitic remarks. On Monday, Brown told the Boston Globe that he would not part ways with Donda Sports after Ye’s anti-Semitic comments. The former NBA All-Star apologized Tuesday and stated that he will stand strongly against any anti-Semitism and hate speech.
FanSided

Five bold predictions as the Patriots play Chicago on Monday night

Another week of going 3-2 with my five bold predictions that I was hoping could at least go 4-1 but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rhamondre Stevenson had a good day with two rushing touchdowns but was held under 100 yards. The Patriots finally dusted off Hunter Henry and what do you know, he found pay dirt. The maligned rush defense held Nick Chubb under 100 yards although Ja’Whaun Bentley didn’t quite have the impact I thought he would. Finally, it was indeed Bailey Zappe who got the start and performed well, racking up over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots reportedly receiving interest in notable offensive player

With less than a week to go now before the NFL trade deadline buzzer, the New England Patriots’ switchboards are lighting up a bit. Jordan Schultz of theScore reported on Tuesday that teams are calling the Patriots about the availability of wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The former first-round pick will be a free agent after this season.

