News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida
During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
News On Lita/RAW, Stephanie McMahon, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews, NXT, More
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will be participating in the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference on Friday, October 28:. WWE tweeted out the following video today, looking at their partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa commented on possibly competing...
Jimmy Korderas Praises RAW, Dominik Mysterio’s Progress
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to his social media accounts yesterday to lavish praise on last night’s episode of RAW. The longtime WWE official had especially kind words for Dominik Mysterio. In his latest “Reffin’ Rant,” Korderas talked about the opening segment that featured The Judgment Day and...
WWE’s Plans For First Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023
Pwinsider has some details regarding WWE’s first Saudi Arabia show of 2023. Due to the timing of the WWE event schedule, the usual February show in Saudi Arabia will not take place as it has in the past. WWE will be in Montreal this coming February for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, meaning that their Saudi show will be pushed back to the spring. The date for their upcoming 2023 Saudi show has yet to be confirmed.
WWE NXT Results for October 25, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether There’s Heat Between Him And The Rock
It was long rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did not get along backstage. Their issues with one another appeared to have come from HBK disrespecting The Rock’s grandmother during a WWE show in Hawaii. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart even wrote in his autobiography that Michaels hated The Rock when he arrived on the scene in WWE.
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/24/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,641,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,803,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The kep 18-49 demo was a 0.45 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first...
DDP Gives Praise To Riddle & Rollins For Crazy Bump At WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins following their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The two performers pulled off a move that could have gone very wrong, and it did not go unnoticed by Page. Speaking on his recent “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,...
AEW News & Notes On The Acclaimed, Dynamite, Dark: Elevation, More
AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has reacted to a tweet from TBS Champion Jade Cargill regarding her daughter doing the “scissor me” chant:. You can check out a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:. You can check out some additional highlights from...
Roman Reigns Surpasses 200 Days As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone in his impressive career. Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania: Sunday in April this year, defeating Brock Lesnar. As WrestleOps noted on Twitter, Reigns has surpassed 200 days since unifying the titles. Since WrestleMania, Reigns has retained...
Konnan Says Curtis Axel Doesn’t Have His Dad’s Talent
During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan commented on Curtis Axel and why he believes he doesn’t have any of his dad’s (Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig) talent in him. For those unaware, Axel took to Twitter earlier this year...
Ric Flair Provides Update On His Upcoming WWE Documentary
WWE announced earlier this year that they had partnered with Tom Rinaldi for a new documentary on Ric Flair that promised never-before-revealed history about Flair. Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31st by teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. During his To...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says The OC Were ‘Screwed’ By Last Regime In WWE
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) returning to WWE, how they were screwed over by the previous WWE regime, and more. You can check out some highlights...
Triple H Reportedly Back At Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings
Triple H was back at Monday night’s episode of RAW. “The Game” was not present for RAW or SmackDown last week after contracting COVID-19. Now, per Fightful, Triple H is back at this week’s RAW and running the show backstage. The report adds that he is doing...
Rhea Ripley Slams Luke Gallows On WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the Judgement Day continued their feud with The O.C. Karl Anderson faced off against Finn Balor on RAW, with their respective factions at ringside for the match. Ripley had a big part in the outcome of the match, bodyslamming Gallows at...
WWE Files For New Trademark
On October 25, WWE filed a new trademark. The company filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. As of this writing, it’s unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Here is the description:. “Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Hockey Team Set To Host ‘WWE Night,’ Johnny Gargano To Appear
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team will be hosting a ‘WWE Night’ on November 5th. WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano will be attending the game. You can check out the official announcement below:. Get ready to have a bodyslamming good time when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcome JOHNNNY GARGANO for WWE...
Matt Hardy Reveals Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW, More
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on where he sees himself retiring, who he would want to induct the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
