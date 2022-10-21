Pwinsider has some details regarding WWE’s first Saudi Arabia show of 2023. Due to the timing of the WWE event schedule, the usual February show in Saudi Arabia will not take place as it has in the past. WWE will be in Montreal this coming February for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, meaning that their Saudi show will be pushed back to the spring. The date for their upcoming 2023 Saudi show has yet to be confirmed.

