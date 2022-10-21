Read full article on original website
An extra half day is taken in Cascade Locks, Oregon. It’s the start of a heat wave so we’ll set out later in the evening. Most of our time is spent at Thunder Island Brewing, one of my favorite breweries. This watering hole is special part of the PCT and Cascade Locks, as it has been a huge supporter of hikers for many years, and since the Eagle Creek Fire has expanded from a small shack on the river to a two story fully operational brewery. It’s a must stop and a free drink is always offered to hikers passing through. It also has air conditioning, and on such a long hot day, it’s absolutely necessary.
Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, WA was found deceased at approximately one a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge. According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, his wife had called the sheriff to report her husband missing on the evening of Friday, October 21st, 2022, after he failed to return from a trail run on the PCT. He had started in the morning and had been intermittently in touch with his wife via text and phone calls. At one point, he told her he had lost the trail but had then found it again. She began to worry when he stopped answering her calls and texts.
The rain stopped overnight and I wake up to a dark haze. But I know the rain is coming again so I get up while it’s dark to take advantage of whatever dry hiking I have. The sun trying to poke through the fog makes for a glorious morning.
