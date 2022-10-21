Read full article on original website
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
Jim Ross Gives High Praise To MJF & William Regal’s Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the AEW Dynamite promo segment featuring MJF and William Regal, why it’s one of the best he’s ever seen, and much more. “He and MJF’s promo was as...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/24/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
Shawn Michaels Comments On Current Friendship With Bret Hart
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel...
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Were Screwed Over By Last WWE Regime: “Glad To See Them Back”
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the return of the OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), and how happy he is to see the former multi-time tag champions back in WWE following their ugly exit from the previous regime. Highlights are below.
Alexander Hammerstone Says That WWE Turning Him Down Was The “Kick In The Ass” He Needed
MLW Heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone recently joined The Wrassingh Show for an in-depth conversation about his career thus far, how he is grateful for all of the experiences he’s had, and mainly, how getting denied from WWE was the “kick in the ass” he needed and helped put him on the path he is on now. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/27/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Charlotte, NC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Kiana James in a non-title match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Matt Hardy Shares The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk chose the following tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 as the one match that he would change if he could:
WWE Producers Revealed for Friday’s SmackDown, Notes on Jason Jordan and WWE Creative
Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes...
WWE House Show Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
WWE NXT Results 10/25/2022
– The post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a look back at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. – We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
SPOILERS: Results From Saturday Impact Wrestling Tapings 10/22/22
Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sam’s Town Casino to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. In an X Division semifinal match Trey Miguel defeated Speedball Mike Bailey by disqualification...
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Talking with AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley reportedly had talks with AEW before her recent WWE return. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as a part of the commentary team shake-ups, joining the RAW brand as a backstage interviewer. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year.
New WWE RAW Match Revealed for Tonight’s Show
Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW line-up. The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day ever since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks back. A big six-man match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
