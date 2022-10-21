Top International Star Headed to the United States After Securing Work Visa, Sends Message to Fans

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Japan gets tough World Cup draw in group with Germany, Spain
Japan's goal at the World Cup will be to break the round-of-16 hex
Canada prepares for its 1st World Cup in 36 years
Canada has seen a dramatic rise on the world stage in the four years since John Herdman took over as coach
Meet an island salesman who started as a tour guide and now helps the super-rich buy and sell private islands all over the world
Chris Krolow is the former host of HGTV's "Island Hunters." He buys, sells, and rents private islands — including his $4,000-a-night resort in Belize.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on WWE’s Return to Saudi Arabia Following Crown Jewel
WWE has reportedly moved the date of their first 2023 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, WWE was set to return to Saudi Arabia in February 2023 for the first event of next year. However, a recent report from Ringside News notes that the February 2023 date was moved to May 2023.
Comments / 0