stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Congratulates Crying Wes Lee Backstage Following WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 saw the crowning of a new NXT North American Champion following the title being left vacated when Solo Sikoa moved to SmackDown. A five-man Ladder match crowned the seventeenth champion, as Wes Lee overcame Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and former two-time NA champion Carmelo Hayes.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
itrwrestling.com
Goldberg Details His Initial Meeting With WWE Prior To WCW Signing
Forced to leave the National Football League through injury, Goldberg turned his hand to professional wrestling at the request of Sting and Lex Luger, joining the WCW Power Plant in the mid-nineties. Little did he know that awaiting him was a fruitful career, one of the most notable in WCW history.
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
tjrwrestling.net
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
WWE would be a completely different product today if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan. The boom period caused by ‘The Hulkster’s’ rise to the top of WWE in the eighties was arguably greater than the boom of the Attitude Era, despite that era’s significance for modern fans; Hogan’s period resulted in the expansion of wrestling that allowed for the Attitude Era.
itrwrestling.com
Ex-AEW Star & Former NXT Tag Champion Join IMPACT Stable [SPOILER]
Formed in November 2020 when Joe Doering aligned with Eric Young, Violent By Design has since dominated IMPACT Wrestling, with Deaner and Rhino – the latter being a former member – also joining the ranks of VBD. Now with just Deaner by his side amidst Doering undergoing treatment for cancer, ‘The World Class Maniac’ has added depth to his stable.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE SmackDown Clash With Asuka
After regaining the SmackDown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules following victory over Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey is on the look out for new challengers. Since returning to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has clashed with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez as well as Morgan across multiple Premium Live Events. However, with Flair still on hiatus, the SmackDown roster is somewhat lacking in star names for the former UFC star to face.
itrwrestling.com
Halloween Havoc Teaser Seemingly Suggests Return Of Dominik Dijakovic
Called up to the main roster in September 2020 as part of the ill-fated RETRIBUTION faction, Dominik Dijakovic was repackaged as T-BAR, complete with a Bane-esque mask. The stable quickly went their separate ways and as a result, the former ROH star has failed to find his feet on Monday Night Raw.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 24th 2022
The October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw was headlined by the Raw Women’s Championship clash between Bianca Belair and Bayley. While stars such as Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory were also in action. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show pulled in 1,641,000 viewers...
itrwrestling.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Bizarre Plan To Avoid Match With Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash At The Castle where he emerged to help Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From that moment forward, Sikoa has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Reigns acting as an enforcer for The Bloodline. While Reigns continues...
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 21st 2022
On October 21st 2022 WWE SmackDown rolled into Toledo, Ohio. The show featured an appearance from Logan Paul, and Bray Wyatt gave another cryptic insight into his future. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the most recent edition of the blue brand drew 2,231,000 viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Back At WWE Raw Following COVID Hiatus
Ahead of last week’s episode of WWE Raw, PWInsider reported that Triple H had tested positive for COVID and had to stay home from the show in Oklahoma City, the first show he’s missed since taking over from Vince McMahon in July. The show featured a brawl between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, Mustafa Ali attacking new United States Champion Seth Rollins, and the return of Elias to Monday Night Raw after his brother Ezekiel’s in-ring career was cut short by Kevin Owens back in August.
