Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
WWE would be a completely different product today if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan. The boom period caused by ‘The Hulkster’s’ rise to the top of WWE in the eighties was arguably greater than the boom of the Attitude Era, despite that era’s significance for modern fans; Hogan’s period resulted in the expansion of wrestling that allowed for the Attitude Era.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Comments On Speculation CM Punk Could Return To WWE
On October 21st is was reported that it is “doubtful” that two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk will be retuning to All Elite Wrestling. The star has been absent from the company since he was involved in a backstage brawl following All Out. The brawl which also involved Ace Steel and The Elite was sparked by comments made by Punk in the media scrum after the event.
itrwrestling.com
Brian Muster, AEW Lead Video Engineer, Suddenly Passes Away At Age 36
Last week was a tough one for the professional wrestling community. First, everybody was hit hard with the news of the passing of the legendary Kevin Nash‘s son, Tristen Nash, who was only 26 years old. Just hours after the news broke of Tristen’s death, another death was announced with someone who was involved with pro wrestling, and it would be revealed to be someone who worked in the AEW backstage.
itrwrestling.com
Halloween Havoc Teaser Seemingly Suggests Return Of Dominik Dijakovic
Called up to the main roster in September 2020 as part of the ill-fated RETRIBUTION faction, Dominik Dijakovic was repackaged as T-BAR, complete with a Bane-esque mask. The stable quickly went their separate ways and as a result, the former ROH star has failed to find his feet on Monday Night Raw.
itrwrestling.com
Ex-AEW Star & Former NXT Tag Champion Join IMPACT Stable [SPOILER]
Formed in November 2020 when Joe Doering aligned with Eric Young, Violent By Design has since dominated IMPACT Wrestling, with Deaner and Rhino – the latter being a former member – also joining the ranks of VBD. Now with just Deaner by his side amidst Doering undergoing treatment for cancer, ‘The World Class Maniac’ has added depth to his stable.
itrwrestling.com
Surprise Name Pitches Match Against Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years. During this period he has seen off some of the very best that the company has to offer, as well as a WWE Hall of Famer. While Reigns has defeated WWE stars such as John...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Back At WWE Raw Following COVID Hiatus
Ahead of last week’s episode of WWE Raw, PWInsider reported that Triple H had tested positive for COVID and had to stay home from the show in Oklahoma City, the first show he’s missed since taking over from Vince McMahon in July. The show featured a brawl between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, Mustafa Ali attacking new United States Champion Seth Rollins, and the return of Elias to Monday Night Raw after his brother Ezekiel’s in-ring career was cut short by Kevin Owens back in August.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Reveals Why She Prefers To Work Heel In WWE
‘The Man’ Becky Lynch established herself as one of WWE’s top babyfaces in 2018. She carried that momentum into WrestleMania 35, becoming a dual women’s champion in the main event. After a lengthy title reign, Lynch relinquished the championship due to her pregnancy. Becky Lynch would return...
itrwrestling.com
Bizarre Reason Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire Buff Bagwell Revealed
The infamous Invasion storyline of 2001 saw an influx of new talent to WWE, with Buff Bagwell among them. Before the storyline officially commenced, though, the sports entertainment behemoth promoted a WCW Nitro takeover of Monday Night Raw for one match only, as Buff challenged Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.
itrwrestling.com
Johnny Gargano Vows To Reveal The Miz’s Secret On WWE Raw
For months, Dexter Lumis has been stalking The Miz, even going so far as to kidnap the former WWE Champion last August. Last week, Johnny Gargano – who was aligned with Lumis as part of The Way in NXT – told Miz that he knew the secret reason that Lumis was going after him. This came after Shawn Michaels spoke with Miz on Raw’s season premiere and said that Lumis wouldn’t be going after him without a reason, leading credence to Gargano’s claim.
itrwrestling.com
Goldberg Details His Initial Meeting With WWE Prior To WCW Signing
Forced to leave the National Football League through injury, Goldberg turned his hand to professional wrestling at the request of Sting and Lex Luger, joining the WCW Power Plant in the mid-nineties. Little did he know that awaiting him was a fruitful career, one of the most notable in WCW history.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Wrestling Legends Shane McMahon Sees As His Closest Friends
The last time that Shane McMahon existed in the WWE Universe was his exit at this year’s Royal Rumble. However, that doesn’t mean that Shane McMahon isn’t still involved with the world of professional wrestling. On the most recent episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, Kurt Angle spotlighted that Shane McMahon is still close friends with several high-profile legends in the wrestling community, and keeps consistent contact with them. The list includes top-level stars such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and The Undertaker.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 24th 2022
The October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw was headlined by the Raw Women’s Championship clash between Bianca Belair and Bayley. While stars such as Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory were also in action. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show pulled in 1,641,000 viewers...
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Photographed With Top Japanese Wrestling Star
With Sasha Banks and her professional wrestling career, it’s currently unknown whether or not she’ll be back int he squared circle again, and that’s regardless of whether you’re talking about World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) or another promotion. That’s until recently, where Sasha Banks potentially has given...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On WWE’s Infamous Katie Vick Storyline
Jim Ross provided the soundtrack for some of the most famous and some of the most infamous moments in WWE history. While JR has gone down in history for his calls for Mick Foley flying from the top of Hell in a Cell, and Mike Tyson brawling with Steve Austin, he was also at the announce desk for one of WWE’s less fondly remembered storylines.
itrwrestling.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Bizarre Plan To Avoid Match With Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash At The Castle where he emerged to help Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From that moment forward, Sikoa has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Reigns acting as an enforcer for The Bloodline. While Reigns continues...
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Compared To Brock Lesnar Following Recent Body Transformation [PHOTO]
After posting a photo of his latest body progression, which is of a bulked up frame, Conor McGregor is drawing comparisons to “The Beast” Brock Lesnar. Some who have seen his picture are dubbing him a “lightweight Brock Lesnar.”. Currently, Conor McGregor is out of action from...
Comments / 0