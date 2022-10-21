Read full article on original website
Attack on Titan Stage Musical Shares Pics of Survey Corps, Eren’s Parents
In September it was announced that there would be an Attack on Titan stage musical. And why not? With stage musicals as big as they are in Japan right now, and with Attack on Titan being the massive success it is, it only seemed like a matter of time. And now we have more imagery to know what to expect.
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Reveals First Trailer
What happens when an overpowered and overprotective older sister gets whisked away to a fantasy world alongside her little brother? My One-Hit Kill Sister happens, of course, and we’ll all get to see how the adaptation of Konoe’s isekai web novel series plays out in 2023. For now, the first full trailer has arrived along with a visual and updates to the cast.
Arknights: PRELUDE TO DAWN Anime Goes All Out in New Trailer
The Fall 2022 anime season may be full as it is, but there’s another big show on the way at the end of the month. In fact, Arknights: PRELUDE TO DAWN is scheduled to premiere at the end of this very week, with the adaptation of HyperGryph’s mobile game to launch on Crunchyroll starting October 28. In the meantime, an exciting new trailer is here ahead of the debut.
LUPIN ZERO Anime Revealed for December Debut
It’s time to go back to where it all began, because a new LUPIN ZERO anime has been announced as an exploration of the famed thief’s origin story. The main staff has been revealed for the six-episode streaming anime, the world premiere of which HIDIVE plans to screen at this year’s Anime NYC convention.
Get Ready for Demon Slayer’s Super Kabuki II Adaptation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is no stranger to the stage, and it’s about to get another go in the spotlight thanks to the Super Kabuki II project. The aim of said project is to fuse modern subjects and technology with traditional Japanese theater, which sounds like the perfect excuse to bring Tanjiro and the rest of the cast to life in a new way.
