Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
californiaexaminer.net
Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail
Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested over the weekend in the fatal stabbing of another man, police announced Tuesday.The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.Homicide investigators identified San Jose resident Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, as the suspect. On Sunday, the police department's undercover unit took Chi into custody at a residence in Sunnyvale. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.Police did not release any details on the motive or circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. The victim was withheld pending the notification of his family. It was San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
San Francisco man found guilty of murder for 2020 Bayview killing
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man during a brutal fight in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.Reed then overpowered Ortega, repeatedly kicked and stomped him in the face, and killed him by slamming his head into the pavement, according to court filings. "The jury's verdict delivers justice for Ortega's family...
Scott Peterson finally moved off San Quentin's death row
SACRAMENTO -- Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.ALSO READ: Identities of infamous killers Cary Stayner and Scott Peterson allegedly stolen in EDD fraud scamJurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder...
Yahoo!
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered...
actionnewsnow.com
Scott Peterson moved off death row in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State...
Scott Peterson moved off CA's death row more than 2 years after death sentence overturned
Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife, Laci, two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.
Yahoo!
Former Owner Of Mansion With Mercedes Buried In The Yard Was One Sketchy Dude
Last week, landscapers discovered an unidentified car buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Atherton, California. If you read that story and got the feeling something criminal had to have happened, you weren’t alone. We felt the same way. While we still don’t know exactly what happened, new information seems to confirm our initial suspicions were far from unfounded.
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
Stabbing at Novato elementary school leaves teenager critically injured
NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – A stabbing at an elementary school after hours Monday evening left a 16-year-old with critical injuries, according to Novato police.Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of a group of teenagers causing a disturbance at Lynwood Elementary School, where staff members were working into the evening but no students were present, police said.Witnesses reported several teens fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the 16-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds in the school's parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to police.Investigators learned a 17-year-old boy was also assaulted by the group of suspects but suffered only minor injuries and was released to his parents.No information about the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (415) 897-1122 and refer to case #NP22-3902.
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement. Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
sfbayview.com
After failed psych exams, 47 Alameda County deputy sheriffs hired are now under investigation
News broke nationwide on Sept. 27 that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stripped 47 deputies, 10% of the force, of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams in the wake of a double homicide, allegedly committed by a former deputy. Although all deputies under investigation are still on the payroll, they have been placed on administrative leave.
Comments / 2