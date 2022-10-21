Read full article on original website
Related
purdue.edu
Ready, set, enroll: Open enrollment for 2023 benefits to begin Tuesday
Benefits open enrollment for 2023 begins Tuesday (Oct. 25) and ends at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 8. All employees are strongly encouraged to review and actively enroll for 2023 benefits. Below is information for both Purdue University and Purdue Global employees regarding open enrollment. WEST LAFAYETTE, FORT WAYNE AND NORTHWEST...
purdue.edu
PURCE presentation to focus on long-lasting benefits of childhood creativity
The Purdue University Research Center in Economics (PURCE) is offering a lunchtime presentation Nov. 9 that will focus on “The Long-Lasting Benefits of Childhood Creativity.”. Technological change increasingly allows routine tasks to be automated. In the workplace, jobs from bookkeeping to manufacturing to farming are disappearing as employers opt...
purdue.edu
Reminder: There’s still time get flu shots on West Lafayette campus
On-site flu-shot events, which support the physical health pillar of the Healthy Boiler Program, on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus end Wednesday (Oct. 26). The last campus flu-shot event takes place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stewart Center, Room 214. As a reminder, seasonal flu shots are provided annually...
Comments / 0