Tippecanoe County, IN

purdue.edu

Ready, set, enroll: Open enrollment for 2023 benefits to begin Tuesday

Benefits open enrollment for 2023 begins Tuesday (Oct. 25) and ends at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 8. All employees are strongly encouraged to review and actively enroll for 2023 benefits. Below is information for both Purdue University and Purdue Global employees regarding open enrollment. WEST LAFAYETTE, FORT WAYNE AND NORTHWEST...
PURCE presentation to focus on long-lasting benefits of childhood creativity

The Purdue University Research Center in Economics (PURCE) is offering a lunchtime presentation Nov. 9 that will focus on “The Long-Lasting Benefits of Childhood Creativity.”. Technological change increasingly allows routine tasks to be automated. In the workplace, jobs from bookkeeping to manufacturing to farming are disappearing as employers opt...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

