ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
purdue.edu

PURCE presentation to focus on long-lasting benefits of childhood creativity

The Purdue University Research Center in Economics (PURCE) is offering a lunchtime presentation Nov. 9 that will focus on “The Long-Lasting Benefits of Childhood Creativity.”. Technological change increasingly allows routine tasks to be automated. In the workplace, jobs from bookkeeping to manufacturing to farming are disappearing as employers opt...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy