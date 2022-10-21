Read full article on original website
PURCE presentation to focus on long-lasting benefits of childhood creativity
The Purdue University Research Center in Economics (PURCE) is offering a lunchtime presentation Nov. 9 that will focus on “The Long-Lasting Benefits of Childhood Creativity.”. Technological change increasingly allows routine tasks to be automated. In the workplace, jobs from bookkeeping to manufacturing to farming are disappearing as employers opt...
Purdue Global celebrates nearly 1,200 graduates in West Lafayette commencement ceremonies
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During his distinguished career in the U.S. Navy, Kelvin Gumbs admits to “never truly feeling a connection to the degree I was attempting to earn.”. Research led Gumbs to Purdue Global in 2018, and he went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science...
Reminder: There’s still time get flu shots on West Lafayette campus
On-site flu-shot events, which support the physical health pillar of the Healthy Boiler Program, on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus end Wednesday (Oct. 26). The last campus flu-shot event takes place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stewart Center, Room 214. As a reminder, seasonal flu shots are provided annually...
