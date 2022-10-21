ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Bochy explains why he returned to managing with Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Chris Young, the executive vice president and general manager of the Texas Rangers, didn't try very hard to hide how grateful he is that Bruce Bochy took his offer to become the organization's next manager. But as Young introduced Bochy on Monday afternoon in Arlington, it was another member of the family who received some of his kindest words.
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS

Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge

The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
BOSTON, MA

