ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 30

Jessica Blankenship
2d ago

They think this is bad? Did they forget they sponsored Jared Fogel? Guy who paid his gf to touch her kids? I'd rather see Russ than Ol Fogey Fogel lol but Russ's commercial is still 🤭🤮

Reply(1)
9
Rando Calrissian
2d ago

😂 he really must have someone with a vendetta against him the timing of that commerical being leaked was doomed to failure even harder

Reply
2
Vikki Fuss
2d ago

Stupid commercial we gave up sub-way years ago for their woke commercials

Reply(2)
9
Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
GLENDALE, AZ
SVG

The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief

Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
rolling out

Fans shocked Marlon Wayans quit stand-up after Chris Rock heckled him

Fans were jarred by the confession from comedic actor Marlon Wayans that he was compelled to quit stand-up after getting trolled by fellow jokester Chris Rock. Wayans admitted that he took a sabbatical from the stage for 20 years after Rock mocked his act and alleged lack of jokes during his interview on “Sway’s Universe” radio show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy