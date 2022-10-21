Read full article on original website
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight
Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
First-place Seahawks holding breath awaiting more tests on DK Metcalf’s injured knee
Pete Carroll says X-rays at the game in which he landed awkwardly on his left knee were negative. Next: MRI exams early this week.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Postgame News
D.K. Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a pretty big scare on Sunday afternoon, when he was removed from the win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. Hopefully, the star wide receiver will have avoided anything serious. "Pete Carroll told reporters that the initial X-rays on DK Metcalf’s...
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The UW has a pair of pledged recruits for its next basketball class.
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
